This Week in Northern Syria
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This Week in Northern Syria [29.2026]
July 15 - 21: Final Afrin return convoy, 'Alouk trial run begins, al-Hasakah district officials appointed, and more..
Jul 23
•
Alexander McKeever
1
1
This Week in Northern Syria [28.2026]
July 8 - 14: Ferry tragedy in Deir ez-Zour, new People's Assembly meets for first time, DAANES judges interviewed by MoJ in Damascus, and more...
Jul 16
•
Alexander McKeever
3
1
Recent podcast appearances
The Amargi Mosaic and American Prestige
Jul 14
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Alexander McKeever
6
1
This Week in Northern Syria [27.2026]
July 1 - 7: People's Assembly appointments, Qamishli municipality demolish Mandate era building, 1st SDF brigade returns from Nabk, and more...
Jul 9
•
Alexander McKeever
1
2
This Week in Northern Syria [26.2026]
June 24 - 30: Protests over the economic situation continue in NES, new fuel prices announced, PYD-ENKS spat over unity delegation, and more...
Jul 2
•
Alexander McKeever
1
1
June 2026
This Week in Northern Syria [25.2026]
June 17 - 23: Gov't recognizes DAANES secondary certificates, crop fires across northern al-Hasakah, protests over oil price hikes in Qamishli, and…
Jun 25
•
Alexander McKeever
1
M4 Dispatch
Notes and photographs from a recent drive along the M4 from Aleppo to Qamishli
Jun 21
•
Alexander McKeever
4
1
1
Afrin Dispatch
Notes and photographs from recent day trips to the city
Jun 19
•
Alexander McKeever
8
4
3
This Week in Northern Syria [24.2026]
June 10 - 16: 8th Afrin IDP convoy, tensions in Kobani countryside, US company to take over northeastern oil fields, and more...
Jun 18
•
Alexander McKeever
2
1
This Week in Northern Syria [23.2026]
June 3 - 9: Latest integration news, certificate exams begin, economic/anti-SDF protests in Hasakah, and more...
Jun 11
•
Alexander McKeever
2
3
This Week in Northern Syria [22.2026]
May 27 - June 2: Flooding in al-Raqqah and Deir ez-Zour, Elham Ahmad visits Afrin & Sheikh Maqsoud, Gov't releases 28 YPJ detainees, and more...
Jun 4
•
Alexander McKeever
2
Sheikh Maqsoud Dispatch
Notes and photographs from a recent walk though the former SDF enclave
Jun 2
•
Alexander McKeever
3
1
© 2026 Alexander McKeever
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