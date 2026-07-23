This Week in Northern Syria [29.2026]
July 15 - 21: Final Afrin return convoy, 'Alouk trial run begins, al-Hasakah district officials appointed, and more..
  Alexander McKeever
This Week in Northern Syria [28.2026]
July 8 - 14: Ferry tragedy in Deir ez-Zour, new People's Assembly meets for first time, DAANES judges interviewed by MoJ in Damascus, and more...
  Alexander McKeever
Recent podcast appearances
The Amargi Mosaic and American Prestige
  Alexander McKeever
This Week in Northern Syria [27.2026]
July 1 - 7: People's Assembly appointments, Qamishli municipality demolish Mandate era building, 1st SDF brigade returns from Nabk, and more...
  Alexander McKeever
This Week in Northern Syria [26.2026]
June 24 - 30: Protests over the economic situation continue in NES, new fuel prices announced, PYD-ENKS spat over unity delegation, and more...
  Alexander McKeever

June 2026

This Week in Northern Syria [25.2026]
June 17 - 23: Gov't recognizes DAANES secondary certificates, crop fires across northern al-Hasakah, protests over oil price hikes in Qamishli, and…
  Alexander McKeever
M4 Dispatch
Notes and photographs from a recent drive along the M4 from Aleppo to Qamishli
  Alexander McKeever
Afrin Dispatch
Notes and photographs from recent day trips to the city
  Alexander McKeever
This Week in Northern Syria [24.2026]
June 10 - 16: 8th Afrin IDP convoy, tensions in Kobani countryside, US company to take over northeastern oil fields, and more...
  Alexander McKeever
This Week in Northern Syria [23.2026]
June 3 - 9: Latest integration news, certificate exams begin, economic/anti-SDF protests in Hasakah, and more...
  Alexander McKeever
This Week in Northern Syria [22.2026]
May 27 - June 2: Flooding in al-Raqqah and Deir ez-Zour, Elham Ahmad visits Afrin & Sheikh Maqsoud, Gov't releases 28 YPJ detainees, and more...
  Alexander McKeever
Sheikh Maqsoud Dispatch
Notes and photographs from a recent walk though the former SDF enclave
  Alexander McKeever
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