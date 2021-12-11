Welcome - مرحبا - Merheba - ܫܠܡܐ - Merhaba - Къеблагъ

This Week in Northern Syria is a weekly newsletter covering recent events and long term dynamics in Aleppo and Syria’s three eastern provinces of Deir ez-Zour, al-Hasakah, and al-Raqqah. Each issue highlights key news stories from the region, pulling from a wide array of open source materials, including local media outlets and social media channels, online output of the actors themselves, research publications, books, and more.

My name is Alexander McKeever and I’m a researcher currently based in Damascus. I have a background in both history - my MA thesis on Kurdish nationalism in Syria can be read here - and open source investigation. When applicable I try to incorporate skills and knowledge from these fields in this publication, including some verification work - particularly geolocation - as well as providing historical context.

When I first started the newsletter in July 2022 the area of focus was defined by the parts of Syria controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the affiliated Syrian Democratic Forces, and by the Syrian Interim Government and Syrian National Army operating under the auspices of Turkey. This specifical geographical scope was defined by specific interests of mine, including the history and politics of the heterogenous Syrian-Turkish borderlands and how these shaped the way the conflict played out in these regions, the Turkey-PKK conflict, and the role of outside actors in Syria’s civil war. Since the fall of the Asad regime in December 2024 and the new Syrian government’s January 2026 offensive against the SDF, the scope of the newsletter has broadened with these once isolated areas increasingly come under the control of Damascus. This content will continue to evolve as a new Syria takes shape.

If you enjoy this work or find it useful please consider supporting it with a paid subscription. It is a lot of work to put the newsletter together each week and each paid subscription allows me to dedicate a little more time to it overall. A paid subscription gets you full access to the newsletter and its archives, reports I write based on observations in Syria, and access to a Google Drive I’ve built containing a trove of information on Syria, including reports and academic articles, maps, documents, up to date charts of key actors, and more.

Feel free to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or feedback at akmckeever@gmail.com