Last week’s key events: Demonstrators and security forces clash at Rojava University over integration, al-Qamishli courthouse reopens after two years, SPC employees protest new contract arrangements at Rumailan.

Integration process

11/18/26: Residents of Washokani/al-Tuwainah IDP camp blocked the highway linking al-Hasakah city with Tell Tamer, in protest of delays to the return process. On the same day former members of the Turkish-backed Civil Police in Ras al-‘Ain, which operated from 2019 until its eventual integration into the Ministry of Interior, held a demonstration demanding their reinstatement. According to participants interviewed by al-Khabour, the group in question includes around 200 former policemen who had previously resigned or been dismissed for various reasons. They submitted a request for reinstatement to the Ministry of Interior around three months ago, via a local member of the People’s Assembly, but have yet to hear a response.

11/19/26: A couple dozen members of the Olaf Taw Association for the Syriac Language staged a protest at the entrance of the Directorate of Education in al-Hasakah demanding that Syriac be granted official status in Syria and be used in the state curriculum.

11/20/26: Governor of al-Hasakah Nour al-Din Ahmad gave a 40-minute interview to state media outlet al-Ikhbariyah, during which various aspects of the integration were discussed. The SDF-nominated, Damascus-approved governor outlined the local process as occurring within three phases:

The first phase is consolidating security and safety and preserving civil peace. The second phase, which we were working on in parallel but slowly, is the merger of institutions, employees, and administrations. And the third phase, which we have in mind after finishing or reaching the final shape [of the merger], is services.

The discussion began with the poor state of services across the province, specifically relating to water and electricity shortages as well as al-Hasakah’s crumbling road network. According to Ahmad, ‘Alouk water station is now running at 30% capacity and is expected to be fully operational by June next year, as efforts to replace existing, outdated equipment continue. Meanwhile the government is studying a pre-war Tigris pumping project which aims to utilize Syria’s currently unexploited 30 km of access to the river to increase drinking water and irrigation across al-Hasakah.

Gov. Ahmad placed the province’s current electricity supply at two to three hours, while highlighting that work is ongoing to increase supply from the Tishrin Dam hydroelectricity plant by way of the al-Mabroukah power station in the western al-Hasakah countryside. As for road work, the governorate hopes to begin work on ‘internal roads’ at the beginning of next year while the Ministry of Transportation has discussed rehabilitation work required for al-Hasakah’s national and international highways.

As for the formation of new local administrations across al-Hasakah, Ahmad placed this process at 70% complete, saying that