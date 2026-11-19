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Last week’s key events: Demonstration over Kurdish language curriculum attacked by pro-government counterprotests in al-Hasakah, 7th Ras al-‘Ain IDP return convoy, update on YPJ integration into Ministry of Interior.

Integration process

11/11/26: Member of the SDF Integration Committee Hesen Şero told Iraqi Kurdish outlet Channel 8 that Rojava University’s 2026-27 admissions process has not been fully recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education in Damascus. The issue stems from the Ministry only approving two of the University’s eight colleges for integration into Euphrates University back in October, while delaying a decision on the remaining six. Şero urged students accepted into these unrecognized colleges to apply to vacant university positions via the Ministry of Higher Education portal, saying that

there are currently no guarantees or confirmed mechanisms to address the situations of students who applied to competitions outside the framework of the Ministry of Higher Education.

This advice was later echoed by Governor Ahmad of al-Hasakah, the governorate’s Director of Education, and the Ministry itself, with the vacancy filling process extended to November 18th. This centralized admissions process aims at filling vacant seats at state universities around the country based on ranked preferences and grades.

The following day a University of Aleppo delegation, headed by President Muhammad Ra‘doun, visited Kobani University to follow up on the integration process.

11/12/26: The eighth organized return convoy brought roughly 370 displaced families back to their home villages in the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside from Washokani/al-Tuwainah camp on the outskirts of al-Hasakah city. According to Hawar the majority of the returnees were from the towns of al-Manajir, al-Souda, al-Safah, and al-‘Arishah, each located along the Khabour river between Tell Tamer and Ras al-‘Ain. Roughly one third of the total 14,000 registered IDP families have returned to their villages since August by way of the eight convoys.

11/13/26: Following Friday prayers a group of pro-government demonstrators attempted to travel from Tell Hamis to al-Qamishli to hold a rally “demanding that the Syrian state assert its authority over the entire al-Hasakah province.” The group was reportedly turned back by Internal Security Forces at the Abu al-Qasayib checkpoint, roughly 20km southeast of the city. Some SDF-aligned channels shared video of masked and armed Kurdish men without identifying patches driving around al-Qamishli’s southern Arab-populated neighborhoods in response to the attempted rally.

ISF blocking the road to al-Qamishli at Abu al-Qasayib ( source )

The day prior Internal Security Forces deployed members of the Road Security Department to the al-Hasakah/al-Qamishli road to the west, increasing patrols in the area and establishing “a strengthened security presence on the main routes,” and were seen later in the week raising the Syrian flag at the ‘Amude junction of the M4 highway.

11/13/26: A group of local government officials paid a visit to a number of individuals who returned to al-Qamishli in the preceding days after 14 years abroad, many of whom were unwilling and unable to return previously due to their affiliation with the former opposition and their opposition to the SDF. Most prominent among these was Sheikh Qais Sabri al-Mukhtar of the al-Muhallamiyah tribe, which includes both Arab and Kurdish identifying members including Deputy Governor of al-Hasakah Ahmad al-Hilali and Syrian Foreign Minister As‘ad al-Shaibani. Al-Hilali headed the delegation which also included al-Qamishli Security Director Col. Akhtin Ahmad Gharbi (aka Azad Kovan), al-Hasakah District Director Muhammad Darrar ‘Aliwi, and integrated SDF/MoD commander Luqman Xelil.

L to R: al-Hilali, Sheikh Qais, Xelil, Col. Gharbi, ‘Aliwi

11/14/26: Workers at Rumailan oil fields organized a protest in front of the Fields Directorate headquarters, making several demands relating to new contract conditions being imposed on them by Syrian Petroleum Company. According to the workers, SPC has requested they resign from their current positions in order to be transferred to HKN, the US-based company that has operated the surrounding oil fields since June. HKN is offering the workers, some who have worked for SPC for almost 40 years, six month temporary contracts with no guarantees of continued employment afterwards.

Several days earlier the ‘Rumailan Workers’ Facebook page shared a statement from the head of SPC’s Human Resources Department elaborating that of the local workforce of 1,807 employees:

1,549 were seconded to HKN 125 have reached retirement age, their administrative and financial status will be settled “according to procedure.” 133 hold administrative jobs with no vacancies at the al-Hasakah Fields Directorate (Rumailan). SPC will [keep paying their salaries and won’t dismiss them and]… will commit to securing job vacancies for them within its other directorates.

The statement adds that those selected for secondment also have the option of terminating their SPC contracts and signing new ones with HKN. According to one worker interviewed by +963 the current SPC monthly salary is 1.7 million SYP (~$113) while HKN pays $300 per month, meaning the choice placed on the workers is between significantly higher wages and job security. Relatedly one of the demands made by protesters was the equalization of salaries, in addition to back payment of the last two months’ overdue salaries, the reactivation of the local union, returning former employees dismissed for political reasons, and better working conditions.

11/15/26: Hawar reported that YPJ representatives left a Ministry of Interior women’s academy due to the latter’s “failure to complete some technical and executive procedures” relating to the integration of the SDF’s all-female units. According to the SDF-aligned outlet, the delegation had traveled to the academy following the agreement between the two sides that 800 YPJ fighters would staff two specialized battalions within the Ministry, assigned to Aleppo and al-Hasakah. Hawar’s YPJ sources claimed that this “failure” has not stalled the integration process but that the unspecified procedures require completion before training and salary disbursement is to commence and that it’s possible for such matters to conclude before the end of November. Government media did not report on the matter.

11/15/26: Gov. Ahmad, al-Hasakah Public Prosecutor Ghazi al-Sheikh Ibrahim, and District Director Cihan Hessam oversaw the reopening of the al-Qamishli judicial complex, following the al-Hasakah Palace of Justice’s resumption of operations last month. Gov. Ahmad told Syrian outlet +963 that all lawyers from the DAANES legal system that wish to continue work have been integrated into the local Bar Association, which recently elected a new board of directors. Former members of the DAANES-affiliated al-Jazirah Lawyers’ Union disputed Ahmad’s claim, saying that the Bar membership of 156 local lawyers remains unconfirmed.

The bilingual courthouse sign installed in May, prior to the entrance of government personnel ( source )

The Dêrik/al-Malikiyah Palace of Justice was similarly reopened the next day, representing the last district seat courthouse to have remained under SDF control in January. Prior to the fall of the former regime, the Syrian Ministry of Justice had continued to operate the al-Hasakah and al-Qamishli courthouses, which lay within the regime-controlled ‘security squares’ of the two cities. With the rapid collapse of the regime and evaporation of the security squares, these institutions ceased to function overnight, leaving the DAANES courts as the only functioning legal system in the region until this fall.

11/15/26: Kurdish MP and advisor to the Minister of Education Ahmad Murad gave a press conference at the al-Hasakah Directorate of Education concerning the integration of Rojava University, the state recognition of DAANES diplomas, and other topics relating to the education file. According to Murad, the integration committee agreed to the suspension of various colleges of Rojava University for the current academic year. The University, now officially known as the al-Qamishli Colleges Complex, has been temporarily attached to Euphrates University until the government establishes a new al-Hasakah University in the next year, which will also encompass current Euphrates University faculties in al-Hasakah city.

11/16/26: Both Enab Baladi and Hawar reported that thousands of al-Hasakah municipal employees have gone three months without salary due to the process of integrating DAANES service institutions into the new provincial government remaining unfinished. According to the former, “not all files related to employees, management and financing have been resolved,” hampering salary disbursement and leading to a noticeable decline in services. Several days earlier workers at the ‘Alouk water station, which was brought back online this year for the first time in seven years, told Hawar that they had not received their salaries in seven months.

11/16/26: A government delegation consisting of al-Qamishli District Director Cihan Hessam, MP Ahmad Murad, al-Hasakah Education Director ‘Adnan al-Barri, and Hesen Şero visited the Rojava University campus to discuss several integration-related topics. According to a statement later issued by the Integration Committee these included (1) the colleges accepted by the Ministry of Higher Education, which are to begin receiving new students from elsewhere in Syria, (2) the colleges of Rojava University currently outside the integration process, which are to continue operating this year, (3) students who enrolled through the Rojava University admissions process remaining outside the official system, (4) the vacancy filling admissions process, and (5) the role of the Kurdish language within the institution, which will continue to be used as the language of instruction for all colleges apart from the College of Medicine until graduation.

Student demonstrators blocked the delegation from leaving the campus in order to voice their demands, specifically rejecting the Ministry of Higher Education’s nullification of this year’s admissions for non-recognized colleges and the decision to merge the university into the much bigger Euphrates University. Anger over recent announcements regarding admissions revolved around both the academic changes they represent to Rojava University and that the vacancy filling admissions process suggested to those affected will likely enroll local applicants elsewhere in Syria; a significant economic burden. Internal Security Forces - likely integrated Asayish members - intervened in the situation, reportedly firing tear gas at the protestors in an attempt to disperse them and secure the exit of the delegation and injuring some of the students in the process.

University faculty later held a press conference condemning the entrance of armed security forces onto the campus and subsequent use of tear gas against student protestors, in addition to rejecting “any decisions related to unfair and forced mergers, or any attempts to impose a new administrative and academic reality without consensus or consideration of the university’s specificity and the gains of its students.” Similar statements were issued by university students and several PYD-aligned institutions and parties, while solidarity demonstrations were held elsewhere in al-Qamishli and other cities and towns of northern al-Hasakah.

Following the incident Rojava University graduate Ghassan Bazo wrote a piece for Kurdish outlet The Amargi voicing student perspectives on the integration of the former DAANES-affiliated university into the Syrian state system.

Aleppo

11/12/26: Afrini MPs Rengin ‘Abdo and Sheikh Sa‘id Zadeh spoke to North Press regarding a letter of demands addressed to President al-Shar‘ that was published to the public several days prior.

The letter consisted of seven points including: revealing the fate of missing persons and detainees and the provision of justice relating to such cases, restitution of property seized since 2018, full implementation of the Ministry of Education’s Kurdish curriculum, strengthening rule of law in the region through the involvement of locals in the security apparatus, reversing the Arabization of place names enacted by former governments, ending all illegal fees imposed on farmers and ending encroachments on agricultural lands and forests, and the conducting of an independent audit on the current activities of state-owned Iktifa’ Company for Agricultural Investment in the region.

It was reportedly signed by “members of parliament, intellectuals, academics, community leaders, journalists, human rights activists, and activists from the Afrin region,” seemingly including ‘Abdo and Zadeh. According to ‘Abdo the letter had been submitted to President al-Shar‘ directly by November 12th.

11/15/26: NPA reported that 200 residents of Gobelê are currently living in a makeshift camp in the woods outside the Afrini village due to its continued occupation by the Turkish military. The military presence in the village and continued displacement of its residents has been omitted from most of the previous reporting on the issue. The most recent update was in August when the Turkish military withdrew from its base built on top of the demolished village of Cilbirê/Jalbul, while maintaining control over Gobelê, Dêwrîş/Darwish, and Şêxorz/Sheikh Khoruz, elsewhere in Afrin.

The previous week Hawar reported that the Turkish military recently withdrew heavy artillery from its base near the town of Kafr Jannah, one of several facilities constructed and still manned in Afrin outside settled areas.

Deir ez-Zour

11/13/26: Unidentified gunmen reportedly riding a motorcycle attacked a group of Syrian soldiers in the town of Judaidat Baggarah, southeast of Deir ez-Zour, killing one and injuring two others. The same day a similar attack reportedly targeted Internal Security Forces in ‘Adman, about 20km north, without causing any injuries.

al-Raqqah

11/11/26: A group of 250 families left three camps (Sahlat al-Banat, al-Younani, al-Maqs) on the outskirts of al-Raqqah city for their homes elsewhere in the province and in Deir ez-Zour. This came the day after a similar convoy of 370 families left the city’s camps. Returnees were given “food, non-food, and cash assistance,” provided in coordination between SARC, OCHA, UNHCR, other government agencies.

al-Hasakah

11/11/26: Tell Tamer residents blocked the M4 highway, a key artery bringing oil from Iraq to western Syria, in protest of heating fuel prices. According to one protester interviewed by Hawar, last year heating diesel was subsidized by DAANES to a price of 10 new SYP (~$.07) per liter whereas currently a barrel of diesel is priced at $200. Governor Ahmad hosted a group of protesters the following day “to discuss the service and living conditions in the city and listen to the most prominent local demands and priorities.”

In September the government announced new subsidies for heating diesel, priced at 115 SYP (~$.77) per liter. However allocations across Syria to families deemed to be eligible only began last week, with distribution in al-Hasakah beginning in al-Houl where families reportedly received 200 liters each. Distribution reportedly began in Tell Tamer on November 16th, however Hawar reported low demand due to the high price point.

Later in the week the government cut the price of diesel used for transportation from 175 SYP (~$1.17) to 150 SYP (~$1), while leaving the prices set for gasoline and household gas unchanged.

11/14/26: Vendors at al-Qamishli’s Souq al-Hal went on strike over money exchangers refusal to accept the old Syrian lira, which is no longer in circulation elsewhere in Syria has remained in use in northern al-Hasakah due to shortages of the new currency. The market closure lasted through November 17th. Several days later NPA reported that trading of the old lira stopped in al-Hasakah after it had declined in value from 15,000 to $1 (the equivalent price in the new lira) to 20,000 to $1, due to increased restrictions placed on swapping out old notes at Syrian Central Bank branches.

11/17/26: Internal Security Forces reportedly arrested a man formerly affiliated with the Asad regime’s local Air Force Intelligence branch in al-Hasakah, the first reported arrest of a former regime official in the city.

Other

11/11/26: President al-Shar‘ and Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani met on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, with the latter reportedly urging for Kurdish rights to be guaranteed in the Syrian constitution.

11/12/26: Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Abu Qasrah hosted a US Army delegation headed by the commander of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led anti-Islamic State coalition.

11/16/26: The Ministry of Agriculture set its cotton purchasing price at 100 SYP (~$.67) per kg, to be paid to farmers by the General Organization for Cotton Ginning and Marketing and the Ministry’s Agricultural Production Support Fund in an 80-20 split. Farmers in al-Hasakah interviewed by NPA said that this amount is not any higher than what merchants are offering on the market and provides farmers with little if any profit due to this season’s high input costs. The following day’s announcement by the General Feed Corporation that corn would be priced at 43,500 SYP (~$290) per ton was met with similar complaints.