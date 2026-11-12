Last week’s key events: Heavy rains cause flooding across the northeast, unrest over integration of Rojava and Kobani universities into state system, ISF bust an Islamic State cell in al-Mayadin.

Integration process

11/04/26: Student demonstrators gathered for the second day in a row at the al-Hasakah Directorate of Education, in addition to outside the Governorate building and Palace of Justice, protesting the government’s limited Kurdish language curriculum. Pro-government counter protestors soon assembled and approached the Kurdish language demonstration, reportedly pelting them with rocks in front of the Governor's office. The Internal Security Forces dispatched a deployment to the city center, forcing the counter protestors back over the Ghuwairan bridge. In one video that quickly went viral one masked man on the bridge held up a knife and made throat slitting motions in the direction of the Kurdish protestors.

Masked man towards the right holding up a knife in the direction of protestors

The same day Hawar and anti-SDF accounts reported that pro-government protestors later stormed an Internal Security checkpoint on the outskirts of al-Hasakah city (appears to be here), in an attempt to force out integrated Asayish personnel.

Meanwhile language protests continued around northern al-Hasakah throughout the week including in al-Qamishli where District Director Cihan Hassam met with demonstrators to hear their demands. On November 9th several windows in the front of the Education Directorate building were smashed, likely by supporters of the language demonstrations.

11/04/26: The first half of a two-day return convoy set off from al-Hasakah city, bringing around 820 IDP families back to their homes in the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside. People’s Assembly member Yasir Mansour, brother of al-Hasakah Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali, observed the return efforts as part of a parliamentary monitoring team. Several days later a member of the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê told the press that the next convoy was set to bring families back to the city itself, as that’s where most those still residing in the IDP camps were displaced from. So far none of the seven convoys have targeted Ras al-‘Ain itself, though some families attempted to return in an uncoordinated manner during the first convoy on August 10th and were attacked by local mobs.

al-Hasakah’s Deputy Security Director Mehmud Eli and MP Yasir Mansour

11/06/26: YPJ spokeswoman Ruksen Muhammad told Kurdish media that two ‘battalions’ of the all-female militia joined the Ministry of Interior’s special forces, after several months without updates on the integration negotiations. In later comments the spokeswoman said that the two units are to consist of 400 fighters each, with one assigned to Afrin and Kobani and the other to al-Hasakah, however, so far, no concrete steps have been made towards implementing this reportedly agreed to arrangement. Muhammad also highlighted that a roster of 1,484 fighters was supplied to the Ministry of Interior in total, saying that its possible that the 684 women not included in the two units could join the Internal Security Forces. Mazloum ‘Abdi reportedly echoed Muhammad’s statements in a Kurdish-language interview with Nûçe Tv, adding that a (male SDF) special forces unit assigned to Afrin is currently undergoing training and that the entire integration process will be completed by the end of the year.

Aleppo

11/08/26: President al-Shar‘ signed decrees establishing three University of Aleppo colleges in al-Bab and three Euphrates University colleges in al-Bukamal, in addition to new higher education facilities elsewhere. The first phase of the campus construction process in al-Bab began the next day on a 200 dunum plot of waqf land located on the western side of Jabal al-Sheikh ‘Aqil, either at the former site of the National Hospital or adjacent to it.

Prior to 2011 the hilltop overlooking al-Bab and the surrounding countryside was the side of a residential neighborhood to the east and the local National Hospital to the west. Both were heavily damaged in the winter 2016-17 battle for the town between Turkey, Syrian opposition groups, and the Islamic State. Afterwards the Turkish military bulldozed both sites and built a military base where the neighborhood had been and built a new hospital below the hill. Over the past year residents of the former neighborhood have demonstrated against the continued Turkish military presence, demanding their properties be returned.

Red - Turkish military base, orange - former site of the National Hospital, green - Turkish constructed hospital

Deir ez-Zour

al-Raqqah

11/07/26: Governor ‘Abd al-Rahman Salamah provoked a controversy with comments made on an Al-Arabiya podcast highlighting the role regime-affiliated militia leader Khalid al-Mar‘i played in HTS’s December 2024 capture of Aleppo. Al-Mar‘i commanded Liwa’ al-Baqir, an Iranian-backed militia largely made up of members of the al-Baggarah tribe from Aleppo, elements of which remained neutral or even defected during the battle. Some have pointed to al-Mar‘i being the cousin of Jihad ‘Isa al-Sheikh (Abu Ahmad Zakour) as key reason for this defection. Activists and former revolutionaries in Aleppo and in Salamah’s neighboring hometown of ‘Anadan took issue with the comments, perceived to be awarding some level of responsible to the former regime militia in the liberation of the city and ‘whitewashing’ crimes committed by the militia in the past against civilians. Salamah later met with a number of local activists in Aleppo to clarify his comments and apologize for offense caused by them.

al-Hasakah

11/04/26: One child was killed and fifteen other students and faculty were wounded when an unexploded ordinant detonated at a school in the town of Abu Rasin/Zirgan, northwestern al-Hasakah. According to the Ministry of Education a student “had brought from outside the school without realizing its danger.” The next week Hawar reported that seasonal flooding led to the discovery of a number of mines and UXOs in an irrigation canal north of Tell Tamer, while two children were injured in a mine explosion in the southern Tell Tamer countryside.

Mines on farmland off the Abu Rasin-Tell Tamer road ( source )

NPA published a report highlighting the severity of the issues that mines and UXOs represent in the area, formerly a front line between the SDF, Turkey, and its SNA allies, and now experience an influx of former residents displaced seven years prior.

Other

11/04/26: Speaking at a conference in Geneva, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat told attendees that a proposal to grant citizenship to children born to Syrian women married to non-Syrian men had reached the approval stage. The Ministry later published a clarification on the matter stating that

the proposal to grant Syrian citizenship to the children of Syrian mothers under specific conditions… was discussed by [a] committee… chaired by the Deputy Minister of the Interior and included representatives from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the Ministries of Justice, Social Affairs and Labor, and Religious Endowments, and the State Council…

and that this proposal must be go through the legislative process before adoption. The chairman of the Social Affairs Committee of the People’s Assembly told state-owned media outlet al-Watan that it had yet to receive such a proposal from the Ministry.