Last week’s key events: Mob attacks IDPs in Tell Abyad, 6th Ras al-‘Ain convoy returns IDPs to countryside, Damascus announces integration of DAANES and Turkish universities into state system.

Integration process

10/28/26: The SDF reportedly handed over more heavy weaponry to the Syrian military, including a number of field guns likely taken from abandoned regime bases in December 2024.

10/28/26: In an interview with Hawar regarding the attacks on IDPs two days prior, a member of the Girê Spî IDP Committee called on all Kurdish IDPs planning to return to Tell Abyad to coordinate with them in advance.

10/30/26: Minister of Higher Education Marwan al-Halabi held a meeting with co-chairs of Kobani and Rojava universities and the integration committee overseeing the ongoing efforts to fold them into the state educational system. In a statement on the matter, al-Halabi said

The al-Qamishli college complex [Rojava University], affiliated with al-Furat University, will remain in place until a law is issued establishing an independent university in al-Hasakah Governorate. The ‘Ain al-‘Arab college complex [Kobani University], affiliated with Aleppo University, will also remain in place.

MP Ahmad Murad (Dêrik/al-Malikiyah), member of the integration committee and of the People’s Assembly’s Education committee, clarified in a subsequent press conference that

the agreement stipulates temporarily transforming “Rojava University” with the name of “al-Qamishli Colleges Group” and linking it administratively to al-Furat University, provided that a board of directors is formed for this group headed by an official who holds the rank and powers of “Vice President of al-Furat University”. …“the draft project to establish al-Hasakah University is ready and awaiting the issuance of a political decision and the approval of the Syrian Parliament… once the establishment of the new university is officially approved, the faculties of Rojava University and the faculties of al-Furat University located in the governorate will be included in its unified structure. Regarding “Kobani University”… it will be renamed “Kobani Colleges Association” to be affiliated with the University of Aleppo, with the formation of a board of directors headed by an official representing the status of “Vice President of the University of Aleppo.”

In a meeting with administrators and ensuing press conference co-chairman of Kobani University Shirwan Muslim added some additional details, including that the government has decreed that all universities be integrated in the state system in order for decrees to be recognized, faculty members will be integrated as a bloc, and that current 2nd, 3rd, 4th year and graduate students will continue their studies according to the former curriculum. Several days late co-chair Muslim announced that a joint committee to oversee the integration of Kobani University into the University of Aleppo system had been formed.

The proposed integration of these former DAANES schools into the Syrian state system drew protest. Students from Kobani and Rojava University gathered to make public statements condemning the current form of integration, calling for the schools to maintain their institutional independence, that Kurdish remain a language of instruction (not addressed in official statements), the reopening of programs that were closed during the integration process, and that students be included in the integration negotiations, among other demands.

On November 2nd, a group of Kobani University students and staff read a statement on the campus voicing a “categorical rejection of any decision to link Kobani University as an academic complex with the University of Aleppo, or change its name and administrative and academic system, stressing that any step of this kind must be based on the opinion and approval of the students.” Meanwhile, in a similar statement, members of the Rojava University Council called the Ministry of Higher Education’s recent decisions “unsatisfactory… [and] completely divorced from the academic, social, and historical reality of our region,” while promising to continue working towards the establishment of an independent university with instruction in both Arabic and Kurdish.

11/01/26: Mazloum ‘Abdi spoke on the integration process and local political developments before a large crowd of Rumailan and Girkê Legê/al-Mu‘abbadah residents, touching on the missing persons file and the Arab Belt issue, among other topics.

Aleppo

Deir ez-Zour

11/01/26: Internal Security Forces and General Intelligence Service jointly busted an Islamic State cell somewhere in Deir ez-Zour. According to the report the cell was linked to a recent assassination of a Ministry of Defense employee in al-Mayadin.

ISF/GIS members uncovering a weapons cache in Deir ez-Zour

al-Raqqah

al-Hasakah

10/29/26: A funeral was held in al-Qamishli for two members of the local integrated SDF/MoD brigade. Both were described as dying “while performing [their] duties” on October 26th, one in al-Qamishli and the other in Kobani.

10/31/26: Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali hosted Sheikh of the Shammar tribe Mani‘ Humaidi to discuss social peace and service provision in the province. Sheikh Mani‘ met with Mazloum ‘Abdi a week and a half earlier, the first publicly reported meeting between the two former allies since December 2025. The Shammar tribal militia, Quwwat al-Sanadid headed by Mani‘’s brother Bandar, was part of the SDF until its last-minute defection in January 2026 and has still not yet been integrated into the government military or security forces.

11/03/26: A member of the National Office for Mine Clearance in al-Hasakah told NPA that, so far, 500,000 m2 of land has been cleared of landmines and UXOs in the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside. According to the official from the body (unclear if this is the same as a center affiliated with the Ministry of Emergencies and Disaster Management) the main roads from Abu Rasin/Zirgan to Ras al-‘Ain have been cleared, apart from areas where the presence of Turkish military bases continues to obstruct efforts. Demining work is still ongoing to clear the Tell Tamer/Ras al-‘Ain road and areas around the M4 highway, while much of the countryside between roads remains untouched.

Hawar embedded with a Ministry of Defense demining team working in the Tell Tamer and Abu Rasin/Zirgan areas the same day. Several days earlier a child was killed and two others injured by a landmine explosion in the area.

A Ministry of Defense demining vehicle in the eastern Ras al-‘Ain countryside

11/03/26: Student demonstrators gathered outside the Directorate of Education building in al-Hasakah city, as part of continued protests around the province and in Kobani against the Ministry of Education’s limited Kurdish-language curriculum. The protestors managed to enter the building where they waved the TEV-DEM flag and sang songs in Kurdish.

Other

10/28/26: Heavy rains across eastern Syria led to flooding around the region, particularly along the low lying Euphrates River valley in al-Raqqah and Deir ez-Zour. On the night of the 28th, the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management called on residents to stay in the homes during the storm, while closing schools and bridges as a precautionary measure. At least seven including five children drowned in the floods, while emergency responders reported rescuing 62 civilians trapped in their vehicles. Other effects of the storm including the flooding of thousands of dunums of agricultural land and the temporary closing of water stations on the banks of the Euphrates due to rising water levels.

In al-Hasakah the storm damaged the already dilapidated electricity grid, while the Serê Kaniyê/al-Talai‘ and Washokani/al-Tuwainah IDP camps suffered flooding, with surging water damaging residents’ tents and possessions. To the northeast flooding exposed former SDF tunnels in Tell Brak.

The collapse Salmani brigade on the al-Raqqah/Aleppo highway ( source )

11/01/26: A number of PYD-aligned organizations celebrated “World Kobani Day,” a holiday created in 2014 as the city was under siege by the Islamic State. In a statement published on the occasion, TEV-DEM…