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Last week’s key events: Official re-opening of the al-Hasakah Palace of Justice, another sabotage attack targeting the al-Jabsah gas pipeline, Damascus replaces Syrian Petroleum Company CEO Yousuf Qiblawi with an Idlibi insider.

Integration process

10/21/26: The sixth organized IDP return convoy brought 645 families, 4,084 individuals, back to their homes in the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside. This included 359 families previously residing at the Washokani IDP camp in al-Tuwainah, northeast of al-Hasakah city, and 283 families from Dêrik’s Newroz camp. SyriaTV reported that the majority of the returnees were from three towns: al-Souda and al-‘Arishah on the Ras al-‘Ain/Tell Tamer road, and Umm al-Khair, just below the M4 to the west of Tell Tamer. According to a resident of al-‘Arishah roughly one third of the town’s pre-2019 population of 900 families have returned this year, despite much of the former frontline town lying in ruins, without any services.

Deputy Commander of Internal Security in al-Hasakah Mehmûd Xelîl Elî told Hawar that 50 families previously displaced from al-Hasakah city’s al-Nashwah and al-‘Aziziyah neighborhoods to Ras al-‘Ain had been returned to their homes, while another 100 are scheduled to return. This process has reportedly been delayed due to some families from al-Hasakah claiming to be from Ras al-‘Ain and refusing to leave.

The same day, some residents in Washokani camp blocked traffic on the M4 highway in protest of not being registered on the official list of displaced families waiting to return. A protest was held at the same location the following Monday, with camp residents demanding the expediting of the return process in light of declining conditions at the camp and the approaching winter.

10/26/26: A mob gathered outside the Tell Abyad District administration building after news spread that around 80-100 Kurdish IDPs were visiting the facility, blocking the exit before smashing and torching the displaced people’s cars. According to a local official this visiting group consisted of “a number of residents whose identity documents had not yet been verified by the relevant authorities,” in reference to documents submitted as part of an organized return process to the town for those displaced in 2019 by the Turkish invasion. According to the Girê Spî IDP Committee (the Kurdish name for the town, also meaning ‘White Hill’), it was the administration that organized the meeting, while an ISF contingent with riot gear was photographed on the scene prior to the burning of the cars. Members of the mob interviewed in the press claimed that the Kurdish IDPs they trapped in the facility were “linked to the SDF” though none of the media channels supporting the attacks produced evidence of such.

Several hours later a deployment of Internal Security Forces arrived at the scene headed by Kobani/‘Ain al-‘Arab District commander Majd ‘Isa al-Sheikh, evacuating the IDPs trapped in the administration building and safely returning them to Kobani. Al-Raqqah’s Internal Security Command later published a statement saying that it “will not tolerate any acts of vandalism or attacks on property, and… will continue to follow up on the events to uncover those involved and hold them accountable in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” while the Deputy Governor of al-Raqqah similarly condemned the attacks and promised an investigation will be carried out. Victims of the attack were told by government officials that they would be compensated for property damage.

Various parties and organizations published statements denouncing the attacks, including both the PYD and the ENKS, while protests soon cropped up further east. In Tell Tamer demonstrators blocked the M4 highway, while protests and counter-protests took place in al-Hasakah, with some retribution attacks targeting Arabs reported in the city and Internal Security Command later announcing that its forces arrested “a number of suspects” believed to be behind “acts of sabotage.”

The next day the Girê Spî IDP Committee published a statement calling on IDPs from the area not to return without prior communication and coordination. A return coordinated with Internal Security Forces occurred to a village named Khirbat ‘Alou on October 19th, likely located somewhere in the western countryside, while others have reportedly returned to their homes in the Tell Abyad and ‘Ain ‘Isa countryside by themselves.

Aleppo

Deir ez-Zour

10/27/26: Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a member of the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Vital Facilities Security, charged with protecting energy infrastructure, in the town of al-Sabhah, central Deir ez-Zour. The attack has so far gone unclaimed but the region in which it took place was a long-time hotspot for Islamic State activity while it was under SDF control.

al-Hasakah

10/23/26: In what has now become a weekly occurrence residents of al-Hasakah city’s Ghuwairan neighborhood took to the streets following Friday prayers. This time the demonstration centered on the recent killing of a man with Down syndrome by Israeli forces during a nighttime raid of a town in Dar‘a near the 1974 deconfliction line along the Golan Heights, as part of a nationwide series of protests denouncing the crime. The same day a pro-government rally was held in the town of Dibanah, located on the Arab-majority southern outskirts of al-Qamishli.

10/24/26: Following the re-opening of the Palace of Justice on October 15th, provincial Attorney General Ghazi al-Sheikh Ibrahim toured al-Hasakah’s Central Prison to observe conditions and meet some of its 500 inmates. This visit came as the Justice Directorate prepares to the review the case files of those held in the facility, formerly operated by the SDF/DAANES.

10/25/26: Locals from the Kurdish village of Rûbariyê reportedly attempted to take possession of agricultural lands cultivated by Ghamr Arabs, before being stopped by the Internal Security Forces. The Ghamr are an Arab population originally from the now-submerged villages of the Euphrates river valley in western al-Raqqah and Aleppo that were displaced with the construction of the Euphrates dam in 1973. A portion of the Ghamr were settled in 40 villages, mainly newly built by the state, along the Syrian-Turkish border. This was known as the Arab Belt plan aimed at diluting heavily Kurdish areas, and involved giving tracts of farmland seized from locals - many of them Kurdish. Rûbariyê sits between the villages of al-Sihhiyah/Girkê Selma and al-Mustafawiyah/Mistefawî, both targeted in the Arab Belt.

According to Baz News local authorities including the director of the Dêrik/al-Malikiyah District and the region’s reconciliation committee agreed to form committees to address the disputed properties in a legal manner. The issue of the Arab Belt and the Ghamr Arabs of al-Hasakah has long been a core grievance of the Kurdish movement in Syria, though it was essentially ignored by DAANES to the anger of the ENKS parties and others.

10/27/26: Three men were killed by a landmine in the al-Shaddadi countryside of southern al-Hasakah, while two others were injured in the explosion. Earlier in the week three children were injured in a mine explosion near Bab al-Faraj, northeastern al-Hasakah, while two Syrian soldiers and a child were injured in two separate explosions in northern al-Raqqah.

Other

10/21/26: The Agricultural Cooperative Bank adjusted its disbursement scheme for payments owed to wheat farmers for this summer’s harvest. The Ministry of Finance-owned bank earmarked 200mn SYP (~$1.4mn) to pay for disbursements in Deir ez-Zour, to be completed within 15 working days, and 300mn SYP to Aleppo, to be completed within 20 working days. In al-Hasakah and al-Raqqah, farmers owed up to 5mn SYP ($35,088) are to immediately be paid in full (the maximum raised from an initial 1mn SYP), with those owed more to receive their payments in two installments. Farmers in the rest of the country’s governorates are to be paid in full regardless of amount owed by the state.