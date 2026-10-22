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Last week’s key events: Demonstrations and tensions continue in al-Hasakah city, reciprocal IDP return convoys to and from Ras al-‘Ain and al-Hasakah city, pipeline sabotaged in the Tell Hamis countryside.

See also: On the Kurdish National Council in Syria, Recent podcast appearances…

Integration process

10/15/26: Following an extended dispute between Damascus and the SDF over the judicial selection process, the al-Hasakah Palace of Justice reopened under the administration of provincial Attorney General Ghazi Al-Sheikh Ibrahim. The courthouse is not yet receiving cases, as more time is required for “judges to review existing files and cases,” and there are still some logistical issues “that are being addressed in coordination with the Ministry of Justice.”

A former DAANES judge who has since been integrated into the Ministry explained to NPA that the province requires 65 judges, including 25 for al-Hasakah city alone. So far 11 former DAANES judges have been officially appointed by Damascus, with four already beginning work at the al-Hasakah courthouse, while another 20 are scheduled to undergo Ministry of Justice retraining before their appointments. While overshadowed by the sign controversies, the delay over judicial integration largely rested on how many DAANES judges were to be appointed by Damascus. In general Syria faces a deficiency in trained judges, with many of those on the DAANES side actually being lawyers who were promoted as a stop gap measure. Meanwhile many of the candidates put forth by Damascus were judges who worked within the former regime’s legal system throughout the war. This includes Attorney General Ghazi Al-Sheikh Ibrahim, whose appointment sparked the circulation of a photo of him with former regime officers on local social media channels.

The courthouse is located in the former ‘Security Square,’ the administrative center of al-Hasakah city that remained under the control of the Asad regime throughout the war, remaining in operation until December 8th, 2024. After this the courthouse largely remained empty until the DAANES legal system briefly took it over, prior to the arrival of the Ministry of Justice.

Gov. Ahmad with al-Hasakah Attorney General Ghazi al-Sheikh Ibrahim

10/20/26: Two Gulfstream jets were filmed landing at al-Qamishli International Airport around noon, representing the first flights to arrive at the airport since February. The video, filmed from the grounds of the airport, was shared with the caption “a Turkish-Syrian delegation visits al-Qamishli Airport to learn about the airport’s reality and prepare for their planes to land after the airport’s opening.”

The jets, one registered with the callsign TC-IHY, are owned by Istanbul Airlines, a charter airline which operated from 1985 to 2000 before being relaunched in 2024. According to various flight trackers, TC-IHY was previously operated by CKD Havacilik, a company allegedly linked to Turkish Intelligence.

Aleppo

Deir ez-Zour

10/15/26: Saboteurs targeted the al-Jabsah gas line in the northern Deir ez-Zour countryside temporarily rendering the line, which brings gas from al-Hasakah to western Syria, out of operation. The reported explosion occurred roughly 40 km north of Deir ez-Zour and 60 km south of al-Shaddadi, near al-‘Arbidi and Hamar Tawil off the al-Kharafi road. The attack comes a week after a similar incident targeting al-Hasakah’s main oil pipeline outside Tell Hamis, as well as four other attacks against energy infrastructure around the country in recent weeks.

al-Hasakah

10/16/26: Residents of al-Hasakah’s Arab-majority southern neighborhoods held their third Friday demonstration in a row. This occurred in conjunction with protests elsewhere in eastern Syria, including Deir ez-Zour, specifically demanding the repatriation of former SDF detainees transported to Iraq by the US military over suspected Islamic State ties. Unlike those of the previous two weeks, protestors were stopped by security forces on the bridges of the Khabour River, preventing them from entering the city’s civic center and Kurdish-majority neighborhoods further to the north.

Security forces blocking protestors from entering al-Hasakah city center ( source )

A security incident involving gunshots occurred in the Villas neighborhood between al-Nashwah and Youth Housing, the site of the previous day’s murder, though this did not escalate into anything further.

Map of al-Hasakah city

Other

10/18/26: President al-Shar‘ appointed Mahir Khalil al-Hasan as CEO of the Syria Petroleum Company, replacing Yousuf Qiblawi after his one-year stint. Qiblawi was named to the position after the (re-)establishment of the state-owned company via presidential decree in October 2025, a rebranding of the Asad-era General Oil Corporation. As CEO, Qiblawi increasingly came under fire in recent months, due to the rising prices of fuel in Syria, several corruption scandals, and most recently comments made in an interview accusing the Syrian people of being “led like a herd by Facebook.”

Mahir al-Hasan is originally from Halfaya, northern Hama, and worked in the HTS-affiliated Salvation Government’s Ministry of Economy and Resources before being appointed Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection of the Caretaker Government between December 2024 and March 2025 and later Deputy Minister of the Economy and Industry, for Internal Trade Affairs.

The same day al-Shar‘ replaced Ibrahim Sakkariyah (aka Abu Maryam al-Australi) as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Syrian Sovereign Fund with economic development consultant ‘Omar Samir al-Halabi. Sakkariyah is a former Jabhat al-Nusrah commander and Australian citizen of Lebanese origin still sanctioned by the Australian government.

10/19/26: In its first regular session, the People’s Assembly discussed Law No. 41 of 2004 which strictly regulates property usage and transitions along Syria’s borders, as part of a broader review of old legislation relating to real estate and expropriation and a proposal signed by 22 members to cancel the law. According to Kobani MP Farhad Shahin of the PDK-S, the law will be studied by the Security and Defense Committee and the Investment Committee prior to the next session at the beginning of November. This piece of legislation has represented a significant grievance for many Kurds and other residents of the northern borderlands. As explained by Hawar,

The law stipulates that it is not permissible to establish, transfer, modify, or acquire real estate rights in border areas, or to occupy real estate for rent or investment for a period exceeding three years, except after obtaining a prior license... Granting a license requires a decision from the Minister of Interior, based on a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform and the approval of the Ministry of Defense.

The following day the People’s Assembly repealed Law No. 521 of 1955, which allowed for the Ministry of Education’s expropriation of any piece of real estate that it “deems necessary to serve the ministry’s mission.”

10/19/26: President al-Shar‘ appointed Basil ‘Abd al-Hannan to head the newly created Ministry of Industry, Internal Trade, and Consumer Protection. ‘Abd al-Hannan previously worked as Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry for Industrial Affairs (2025-26), as Minister of both the Ministries of Industry and of Economy and Foreign Trade in the Caretaker Government (2024-25), and as Minister of Economy and Resources in the Salvation Government (2020-24).

In March 2025 the three ministries, the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade, of Industry, and of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, were merged into the Ministry of Economy and Industry, under current minister Muhammad al-Sha‘ar. This decree split that Ministry into two with that still headed by al-Sha‘ar presumably to return to the name Economy and Foreign Trade.

10/20/26: In statements made to Agence France-Presse, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said that the Turkish military will remain in Syria for the time being, serving to “strengthen the capacity… [of the Syrian military and] to ensure the security of [Turkey’s] borders.” Güler specified that the status of Turkish bases in Syria will be reassessed

once the terrorist threat in the region has been completely eliminated, border security has been ensured, and state authority has been fully and uniformly established throughout Syria without exception…

Prior to December 8th, 2024, the Turkish military maintained dozens of bases and outposts across Idlib, Afrin, and the ‘Euphrates Shield’ and ‘Peace Spring’ regions of northern Aleppo and eastern Syria. Since then some number of these have been abandoned with the cessation of combat and a presumed downsizing of troop deployments, but many remain in operation.