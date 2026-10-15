Last week’s key events: Pro-Government demonstration in al-Hasakah city, the third Ras al-‘Ain IDP return convoy, updates in the higher education integration file.

See also: recent appearance on the This Is Revolution live podcast

Integration process

10/08/26: A fourth IDP return convoy comprising of around 515 families or 3,500 individuals brought residents back to their villages in the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside. Most of these families had been residing in the Washokani IDP camp northwest of al-Hasakah city since their displacement by the Turkish invasion of the region in 2019. This followed a convoy of comparable size that returned three days earlier, and previous ones in early September and early October. The same day a convoy of 50 families returned from Ras al-‘Ain to al-Hasakah’s Ghuwairan neighborhood, after displacement years prior by the SDF. This is the first such organized convoy to return to the neighborhood.

Hawar reported that displaced families were blocked from entering six villages by the Turkish military, which still operates several bases built on top of villages in the countryside north of Tell Tamer. Meanwhile many of the houses that people returned to in the countryside were largely destroyed, forcing families to continue residing in tents.

Tents set up outside al-Sa‘id village still occupied by the Turkish military ( source )

10/08/26: Governor Ahmad oversaw an official flag raising ceremony at al-Hasakah city’s central square following a meeting with local notables and military and security officials. Accompanying him were his deputies Ahmad al-Hilali and ‘Abbas Hussein, in addition to recently appointed head of the provincial General Intelligence Service Malik Bashar. In preparation for the event the Asayish’s HAT special forces reportedly turned the square over to reinforcements from the Internal Security Forces, the latter publishing a circular forbidding the carrying of firearms or use of fireworks at public gatherings in the city. Ahmad gave a speech to the crowd from the balcony of the Palace of Justice, toured the same day by al-Hilali, appointed Attorney General Ghazi Al-Sheikh Ibrahim, and City Internal Security chief Mahmoud al-‘Alish in preparation for its reopening under state auspices.

R to L: Hussein, Bashar, Ahmad, al-Hilali ( source )

In the lead up to the flag raising ceremony crowds gathered in the plaza, where some attendees attempted to tear down DAANES sign reading “Peace Square” in Arabic, Kurdish, and Syriac, as well as a security camera at the site and at least one TEV-DEM flag nearby. In February 2025, months after the regime’s control of central al-Hasakah city ended, the square’s name was changed by DAANES from “President” to “Freedom,” though by the end of the year the name was changed again to “Peace Square,” with this trilingual sign installed around the same time. As of October 8th government media began referring to it as “Freedom Square” again, with a new banner appearing the next day to replace the damaged DAANES one.

Internal Security later closed the square to the public as Kurdish counter-demonstration, most with SDF-related flags but some with the Kurdish flag as well, later assembled at Dove Square to the north. Both ISF and HAT contingents were dispatched to the area. It’s unclear what exactly transpired but at a certain point Internal Security Forces attempted to disperse the crowd by firing into the air before withdrawing from the area. Some protestors had been throwing garbage and stones at the ISF deployment, while pro-government accounts claimed shots were fired in their direction as well. Several protestors were reportedly treated for gunshot wounds after.

10/09/26: Similar to what occurred the previous Friday, government supporters held a demonstration in al-Hasakah organized online with the name “No flag but the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic” (though plenty of tawhid flags were visible as well). Again the demonstration started after prayers in the southern Ghuwairan neighborhood before heading north towards the city center, where the crowd gathered at Peace/Freedom Square. This time the crowds were bolstered by demonstrators arriving from elsewhere in al-Hasakah governorate and the Jazirah more broadly, while a solidarity rally was held in al-Raqqah and elsewhere. Some demonstrators attempted to march further north into Kurdish majority parts of the city though were, blocked by deployments of ISF, some reportedly utilizing tear gas.

Political demands voiced by the protestors centered around the government establishing full sovereignty over the province and a rejection of what is perceived as a split of local offices between Damascus and the SDF, without regards to competence or broader representation. Overall these demands were combined with grievances held by locals against the SDF due to political repression and lack of representation over past years, in addition to, in some instances, Arab nationalist anti-Kurdish sentiment.

Protestors tore down flags and signs associated with the Autonomous Administration and SDF around the city. This was followed by a number of security incidents involved armed men and protestors were reported around the city, including three Kurds who were reportedly shot and injured by gunmen while passing through the southern part of the city, and a video that circulated showing masked gunmen stop several men traveling with a Syrian flag by motorbike and beat them. Also that day a Radio Rojava team was assaulted and carjacked by gunmen, but it’s unclear whether this was directly related.

Governor Ahmad published a statement by 3pm calling for protests to remain peaceful and for residents to refrain from violence and vandalism and was later seen with Internal Security officials touring deployments around the city. Meanwhile in comments to SyriaTV Deputy Governor ‘Abbas Hussein, formerly the government’s Political Affairs Director for the province, praised the demonstrations as peaceful and their demands as legitimate ones to which the administration will address in the coming days. The YPJ later published a statement strongly condemning the “acts of vandalism and grave assaults perpetrated by individuals operating outside the law” which occurred during the demonstration, including the tearing down of YPJ ‘martyr’ portraits hung in public places around the city.

Over the next several days similar instances occurred around the city, including an abduction reported on by the government’s al-Hasakah Media Directorate allegedly involving members of the Revolutionary Youth Movement targeting demonstrators. At entrance points to several Arab populated neighborhoods (namely al-‘Aziziyah, Ghuwairan, al-Nashwah, and al-Zuhour) armed locals temporarily set up checkpoints to prevent the movement of alleged Revolutionary Youth/Asayish/SDF infiltrators, at one point detaining two integrated Asayish/MoI members in the mixed al- ‘Aziziyah nieghborhood and in al-Nashwah reportedly smashing the windows of a Kurdish livestock herders truck. ISF later dismantled these ad hoc checkpoints and replaced them with their own patrols.

10/13/26: The fifth IDP return convoy of 381 families left Serê Kaniyê/al-Talai‘ camp on the edge of al-Hasakah city for their home villages in the southern and eastern Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside. This brought the number of returnees up to 2,150 families out of a total of 12,000. Provincial Deputy Commander of Internal Security Forces Mehmûd Xelîl Elî told Hawar another group of 50 families from al-Hasakah and currently residing in Ras al-‘Ain were set to return home the same day, considered a prerequisite for the return of IDPs to the city itself.

10/13/26: Member of the People’s Assembly’s Education Committee Ahmad Murad told NPA that due to “technical considerations” some faculties of Rojava and Kobani Universities would reopen until the next year. This statement followed a protest letter signed by the PYD and allied parties condemning “the failure to include a number of its faculties, institutes, and departments in the 2026–2027 academic year, and the ongoing reorganization of the university's status,” following an evaluation conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education with regards to accreditation and future integration.

Murad offered additional details on the integration of Kobani and al-Qamishli’s Rojava University into the state system:

“…the colleges of Rojava University and the colleges of Al-Furat University, Al-Hasakah branch, will be within one body bearing the name of Al-Hasakah University.” …the faculties of Kobani University will be administratively grouped under the name of Kobani Colleges Complex, and will have a complex president and be administratively affiliated with the University of Aleppo, explaining that it is “not an independent university, but rather affiliated with the University of Aleppo”.

Aleppo

al-Raqqah

10/11/26: Roadside vendors protested and blocked roads in al-Tabqah over a decision by the municipality to relocate their stalls to a centralized location. The Vice President of the City Council told SY+ the next day that

…the continued spread of stalls in the streets is unacceptable, because they impede pedestrian movement, stressing that sidewalks and streets are public spaces and everyone has the right to use them. …the local council adheres to the popular market as the basic solution, while other proposals are still under discussion to address the demands of stall owners.

A representative of the vendors explained that

…they want the local council to allow them to continue working and allocate specific spaces on the sidewalks, instead of obligating them to move to the popular market. …the location of the popular market is remote, which makes working there useless for many vendors, especially owners of small stalls who do not have the financial capabilities to rent shops.

al-Hasakah

10/07/26: Saboteurs damaged an oil pipeline east of Tell Hamis, interrupting pumping operations and causing a spill at the site. Internal Security Forces reported arresting the perpetrators and referring them to the judiciary but did not provide information on their identities or probable motive. The Syrian Petroleum Company dispatched a maintenance crew and returned the pipeline to service the following day. This is the second such attack on a pipeline in al-Hasakah, following one near the al-Jabsah field in mid-August, and fourth across Syria within the same time period.

The target appears to have been Syria’s primary pipeline connecting oil fields of the northeast to the Homs refinery, starting from the facility at Tell ‘Adas/Gir Zero in the vicinity of the Rumailan and al-Suwaidiyah fields, roughly 60km from Tell Hamis.

Still from a video showing the leak ( source )

10/10/26: News broke that family members identified the body of kidnapped and murdered school teacher Hesen Keleş, found partially burned in the al-Ya‘rubiyah countryside at the beginning of the month. On September 30th Keleş was kidnapped from Girkê Legê/al-Mu‘abbadah, where he headed a language institute, following which the perpetrators sending his family a ransom video in which they demanded $300,000. It’s unclear if there were any ulterior motives to the kidnapping and murder. A government delegation headed by Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali visited the Keleş family, assuring them that Internal Security was investigating the case.

The victim was a member of the PDK-S, one of the main parties within the anti-PYD Kurdish National Council (ENKS), provoking former ENKS President and current Syrian MP to make a statement questioning why the murder hadn’t drawn the same level of popular outrage as that of Sipan Hazni.

Other

10/08/26: Iraqi Kurdish outlet Rudaw highlighted the activities of the Osman Sabri Association, a Kurdish cultural center in Damascus’ Zorava/Wadi al-Mashari‘ neighborhood. The Association, named for the famous Kurdish nationalist, offers language courses to over 100 children per week, in addition to providing health services in the largely neglected slum. Zorava sits on a hillside between the Presidential Palace and the upscale Mashrou‘ Dummar suburb, and is populated by Kurds from Afrin, Kobani, and northern al-Hasakah, as well as others mostly coming the Jazirah. This direct connection with Syria’s Kurdish-majority areas is in contrast to Rukn al-Din, which is commonly referred to as Damascus’ Kurdish neighborhood but is home to a centuries old Kurdish population that mostly doesn’t speak the language and is disconnected from Kurdish politics.

10/09/26: AP reported that Iraq denied Syria’s request for the repatriation of up to 4,000 nationals from Iraqi prisons, citing security officials. This rejection came during a meeting between representatives of the two countries, and the US, regarding the fate of the allegedly Islamic State-linked detainees transferred from SDF facilities to Iraq by the US military in January of this year. According to an Iraqi National Security Advisor, the judicial system has “determined that about 400 Syrian detainees were not members of the Islamic State group and can be released… about 50 have already been repatriated,” while the rest are still undergoing investigation. A prior Human Rights Watch published a report highlighting concerns regarding the treatment and fate of the 5,700 total transferred detainees.

Family members of individuals believed to be among the transferred population protested in front of the Syrian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and of Justice, as well as the Iraqi Embassy, in Damascus on the 11th and 13th.

10/11/26: The Future Syria Party published a statement regarding the seventh anniversary of party member Hevrin Khalaf’s murder by members of then SNA faction Ahrar al-Sharqiyah during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring offensive in late 2019. The PYD-aligned party’s statement demanded justice for the killing, with the perpetrators now mostly likely within the ranks of the new Syrian military, stating

We renew our strong condemnation of the continued impunity of perpetrators and killers. We call on the international community, human rights organizations and global legal systems to assume their responsibilities and hold accountable the perpetrators of this heinous crime, which is classified as a war crime that does not have a statute of limitations.

The Syrian Democratic Council published a similar statement, emphasizing

the need to uncover the truth about the assassination of Hevrin Khalaf, hold its perpetrators accountable, and bring them to fair trials to ensure they do not escape punishment. It also stressed the need to hold accountable those responsible for the crimes and violations witnessed in Syria, including those committed by symbols of the former regime, while taking into account the specificity of each crime and the facts associated with it.

10/12/26: Mazloum ‘Abdi and Elham Ahmad travelled to Iraqi Kurdistan to attend the Middle East Research Institute’s annual forum in Erbil. The two gave speeches during different panel discussions of the two day conference, covering the state of integration and the upcoming “constitutional struggle.” Also in attendance were Syrian Foreign Ministry Advisor Najib Ghadban and KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, among others. Mazloum ‘Abdi met with Kurdistan Democratic Party President Mas‘oud Barzani on the evening of the 12th to discuss developments in Syria.

A viral moment between Mazloum ‘Abdi and Nechirvan Barzani ( source )

In a sideline interview with Rudaw, Elham Ahmad explained that what remains of DAANES is still paying employees of various local bodies still awaiting integration as well as SDF members outside the integrated brigades. This is funded via “ financial revenues that were collected and kept in advance.” Additionally Ahmad said that negotiations are still ongoing regarding bringing DAANES figures into the national ministries. As for relations between the PYD and ENKS in light of last years Kurdish unity agreement,