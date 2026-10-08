Last week’s key events: DAANES university integration updates, Elham Ahmad visits Afrin to discuss education file, renovation work begins on the al-Qamishli/Nusaybin crossing.

Integration process

09/30/26: Kobani University’s executive council met to discuss the integration proposal received from the Ministry of Higher Education the day prior, preparing a set of counter proposals to be submitted to the relevant integration committee. The following week students protested the Ministry’s proposed merger plan, calling on Kobani University to:

Preserving all existing colleges, institutes and departments… Preserving the right of Kobani students to study within their city… Preserving the Kurdish language education experience… Protecting students’ future and not wasting years of study… Involving students in decisions related to the future of the university… Preserving the name of Kobani University… Preserving the distinct identity of Kobani University during the reorganization and merger process…

Meanwhile Minister of Higher Education Marwan al-Halabi published a statement announcing that the integration of Turkish universities in northern Aleppo, also set to integrate in Aleppo University, “has reached its final stages.” This year’s admissions process is to be delayed “until the file is fully processed.” The admissions process of Kobani and Rojava universities began on October 5th, with the semester set to start in early November.

10/02/26: Following Friday prayers, several hundred gathered in al-Hasakah city to demand the state impose full sovereignty over the province, expediting integration and ending the continued on the ground existence of DAANES institutions such as the Asayish. The demonstration, held (also in Ras al-‘Ain) under the slogan “Friday of Imposing Sovereignty,” began at the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq mosque in Ghuwairan before gathering in front of the courthouse in the city center, waving a mix of Syrian, Tawhid, and tribal flags. The Internal Security Forces deployed reinforcements to the city in anticipation of the demonstration and the potential for related security issues.

Protestors called for the full return of state institutions to all of al-Hasakah and for an end to the post-January situation in which the province was divided to varying degrees between Damascus, the integrating directorates, and what remained of the SDF and DAANES. Attendees also criticized a perceived system of quotas with regards to administrative appointments, which has allegedly privileged consensus between Damascus and the SDF over competency and full local representation. Calls for the dissolution of the Apoçi ‘Revolutionary Youth Movement’ and armed contingents of un-integrated SDF and Asayish still reportedly active in the area were voiced as well. More hardline statements reported in the media included demonstrators demanding an end to the “imaginary integration process” of the SDF.

This sentiment was accompanied by several incidents relating to the tricolor ‘Rojava flag’ associated with the SDF/DAANES, including men tearing it down from a water tower in al-Nashwah, and the burning of one in the city center. This led to a statement from the PYD-affiliate TEV-DEM condemning the demonstration as racist and not “an expression of the demands of the Arab people,” in addition to a number of counter protests in al-Hasakah city and elsewhere against attacks on the flag.

After the pro-government demonstration left the city center, Kurdish activists arrived to wave various Kurdish, SDF, and PKK banners. A reported commander of the Internal Security Forces later raised the Rojava tricolor over the courthouse, reportedly in the interest of preserving security. Interestingly he was identified by angry pro-government channels as allegedly being a relative of provincial Internal Security Commander Marwan al-‘Ali and being originally from Idlib (al- ‘Ali is from al-Qamishli).

In an interview with SyriaTV Deputy Governor Hussein voiced his support for the demonstration as a peaceful expression of “national demands and legitimate rights… within the framework of respecting all components and preserving the unity of the governorate and its civil peace.”

10/04/26: The Ministry of Education’s Curriculum Development Department, in conjunction with the PYD-aligned Kurdish Language Foundation (SZK), held an event in al-Qamishli in which they unveiled new Kurdish language “School Activities Guides” to be used for grades 1 through 8. The Ministry commissioned SZK in the translation of the text, one published by the Ministry in September, “aimed at enhancing learning by doing, consolidating values, and developing students’ skills and talents.” As detailed in Amberin Zaman’s piece for Al-Monitor on the topic, this course will be offered in Kurdish for two hours a week, at government primary schools in Kurdish majority areas (Afrin, al-Sheikh Maqsoud, Kobani, parts of al-Hasakah).

The event was attended by al-Qamishli District Director Cihan Hessam, al-Hasakah Education Director ‘Adnan al-Barri, and ‘Ismat Ramadan, Director of the Educational Curriculum Development Department of the Ministry of Education.

10/05/26: The third return convoy left al-Hasakah’s Washokani IDP camp for the mostly Arab-populated villages of the southern and eastern Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê countryside. This convoy consisted of 511 families - 3,242 individuals in total - and followed previous trips which brought around 1,100 families back to their homes in August and September, ending seven years of displacement. According to a member of the Serê Kaniyê IDP Committee interviewed by Enab Baladi, returns have not yet targeted the city itself, due to “instability,” those displaced residents have demanded that the next convoy do so. In total 14,000 families registered for the return convoys, with some areas still obstructed by ongoing demining efforts and others by the continued presence of the Turkish military in specific villages. Deputy Commander of the provincial Internal Security Forces told Hawar that the government is aiming to expedite return convoys from once a month up to twice a week.

A woman returns to her house in the Ras al-‘Ain countryside ( source )

Aleppo

09/30/26: A convoy of 43 families left IDP camps in the Afrin region for their homes elsewhere in Syria, including Idlib, Hama, Dar‘a, Aleppo, Rural Damascus, Deir ez-Zour, and al-Raqqah.

10/03/26: Afrini MP and member of the Agriculture and Food Security Committee Sheikh Sa‘id Zadeh spoke to NPA regarding a number of topics relevant to his committee work. This included some clarifying statements on the issue of “frozen properties” in Afrin, an issue at the heart of an ongoing controversy between local farmers at state-owned Iktifa’ Agricultural Investment Company:

“Their problem dates back to 1920, that is, to the period of the French Mandate over Syria, when many sessions were held between the Mandate authorities and the Turkish government regarding these lands.” Zadeh explained that “the lands have owners, but after the demarcation of the Syrian-Turkish border, holders of Turkish citizenship moved to the Turkish side and their properties remained on the Syrian side, and likewise holders of Syrian citizenship whose properties remained on the Turkish side.” He pointed out that “there was initially an agreement stipulating that holders of Turkish citizenship could enter Syria to cultivate and invest their enclosed lands, but after a period disputes arose.” He said that this file was affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior during the time of the former regime, and through it the border division in the ministry used to collect annual fees, and these fees were almost symbolic, paid annually by their owners, according to Zadeh. He mentioned that these properties exist in Afrin, Azaz, Jarablus, and Idlib, noting that a company called al-Iktifa’, affiliated with the Economic Office, appeared and came to the farmers to take signatures from them on investment contracts, prepared investment papers and forms, and imposed a rate of 35% of the crop. Zadeh added that “this rate of 35% is currently a large rate, and constitutes a heavy burden on the farmer; and there are contacts with the region’s administration to hold an expanded meeting with the head of the al-Iktifa’ company, because this rate is very high, and we demand that it be reduced, and so far that has not been done.”

Deir ez-Zour

10/01/26: An IED attached to an Internal Security Forces car detonated at the entrance checkpoint of Jazrat al-Bu Hamid, with reports of “two people” or “several security personnel.” The attack has so far gone unclaimed.

al-Hasakah

09/30/26: Following a similar meeting the day before in al-Hasakah, representatives of the al-Ghamr Arabs met with Deputy Governor al-Hilali and Mr. Azad, the Director of Internal Security in al-Qamishli, as well as two MPs including al-Hilali’s brother Yasir Mansour. As was the case with the previous day’s meeting this one also reportedly revolved around issues surrounding agricultural land.

09/30/26: Both Enab Baladi and Hawar reported on the “impending [agricultural] disaster” across al-Hasakah, with many farmers choosing not to cultivate their lands with winter wheat and barley crop due to economic constraints. These include the rapidly rising cost of diesel, jumping from 55 SYP to 170 SYP (~$1.24) over the last year, the current lack of an allocation mechanism for subsidized, agricultural use diesel, and continued delay of payments to farmers owed by the government for last season’s wheat crop. Due to the cost of diesel many farmers can’t afford to hire tractor owners to plow their fields, meanwhile seed costs have increased as well.

The following day Deputy Governor al-Hilali and members of the Governorate Council met with a group of farmers to hear their demands related to delayed payments, lack of fuel allocations, and issues relating to the upcoming cotton harvest. A council member told Hawar that “there are promises to pay all bills by the end of October.”

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