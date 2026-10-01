Last week’s key events: Mazloum ‘Abdi and Elham Ahmad tour Aleppo, Military Police open a new HQ in al-Hasakah’s Ghuwairan neighborhood, the Gov’t responds to fuel price protests.

See also: The developing al-Hasakah local government - tracking administrative appointments

Integration process

09/23/26: Qutaibah Badawi, the Director of the General Authority for Borders and Customs, announced the start of rehabilitation work on the al-Qamishli/Nusaybin border crossing, which upon opening will be the seventh crossing between Syria and Turkey. The General Authority posted photos of the work several days later, showing the construction of new facilities on 0.56 km2 plot of land approximately 2.5km northeast of the current crossing. This appears to follow plans that pre-date the war, as Turkey built its half of the crossing at this new location in 2011.

Meanwhile the General Authority’s spokesman Mazen ‘Alloush announced that Semalka crossing with Iraqi Kurdistan had begun operating on a 24/7 system.

09/23/26: Elham Ahmad met with Afrin District Director Khairou Dawoud and members of his administration to discuss integrating students and teachers into the local school system, likely at least in part with regards to recent returnees who had previously studied DAANES’ Kurdish language curriculum. Three days later Ahmad and the director of the Afrin Education Complex met with returned Afrini teachers to discuss their integration. The conversation also touched on the integration of pre-2018 DAANES teachers in Afrin who stayed in the region. In total there are approximately 1,400 DAANES teachers in Afrin and Aleppo city still awaiting integration into the provincial Education Directorate.

Elham Ahmad with the head of Afrin’s Deputy Director and the head of its Education Complex ( source )

The same day state-employed Kurdish language teachers in Afrin published a list of five demands from the state:

Cancel the current job title of active Kurdish language teachers, who are classified as “class teachers,” and appoint them as “Kurdish language teachers.” Appoint teachers and graduates of the [former DAANES] Teacher Training Institute in Afrin – Kurdish Language Department, and announce a recruitment competition due to the shortage of cadres. Prepare the lesson plan and distribute Kurdish language classes in accordance with the Ministry of Education’s decision — three class periods plus one activity period — issued by the Afrin Educational Complex and Aleppo Education Directorate, through the Ministry of Education in Damascus. Distribute Kurdish language books and curricula to public and private schools, as they have not yet been distributed. Make Kurdish language a mandatory subject at all school stages, especially at the preparatory and secondary certificate levels, instead of French.

09/29/26: A delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research paid a visit to Kobani University, one of two DAANES-affiliated universities seeking to gain government recognition and permission to continue operating. At a press conference during the visit Assistant Minister of Higher Education ‘Abd al-Hamid al-Khalid told reporters that Kobani University degrees will be recognized by the Syrian government, current students will be allowed to continue their studies, and that a committee had been formed to inspect the university in preparation for integration. These remarks were echoed by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Marwan al-Halabi, who specified that Kobani University is to be integrated into the University of Aleppo similar to the case of former DAANES-affiliated al-Sharq University which was integrated into Euphrates University earlier this year.

Two days earlier al-Qamishli’s Rojava University published a statement voicing concerns over its unknown future and the delayed integration process, while denouncing the government’s “centralized approach to managing academic affairs.” The open letter also stated “that protecting its academic system and guaranteeing the right to instruction in the mother tongue are fundamental and unchangeable principles,” the latter similarly voiced by a Kobani University delegation during a meeting with Kobani/‘Ain al-‘Arab District Director Ibrahim Muslim on the 28th.

Aleppo

09/29/26: A meeting was held between the Afrin District Administration, representatives of Iktifa’, the state-owned agricultural investment company, and local farmers regarding Iktifa’ recently demanding 35% of the harvest on “frozen properties” that were once state owned by have been worked by farmers for generations. According to Afrin Now District Director Khairou Dawoud proposed the formation for a case assessment committee featuring representatives of all three parties, while farmers submitted a proposal to Iktifa’ representatives for review. Iktifa’ officials also explained that barring efforts to establish legal intermediaries in the case of absentee properties and the proof of legal ownership on the part of returning IDPs, the company will invest and profit from these lands, as per its role within the state.

Deir ez-Zour

al-Raqqah

09/24/26: Online controversy broke out following the re-appointment of Muhammad al-Nashif to a position in the al-Raqqah Media Directorate, following his temporary suspension due to allegations of previous Islamic State affiliation. Online fact checking outlet Verify/Ta’akkud reported that state security agencies investigated al-Nashif, following the outcry from local activists and the circulation of an old photo of him posing with severed heads in al-Raqqah, but found insufficient evidence of former membership in IS.

al-Hasakah

09/29/26: Deputy Governors Ahmad al-Hilali and ‘Abbas Hussein hosted a delegation from the ‘al-Ghamr Arab’ tribes to discuss issues relating to agricultural land owned by tribesmen. The al-Ghamr Arabs (ghamr meaning flooding) are those who were displaced from the upper Euphrates river valley in the 1970s and 80s due to the construction of dams, and were settled by the state in northern al-Hasakah as part of the ‘Arab Belt’ program intended to break up contiguous Kurdish settlement. Since then their presence has been a point of contention for Kurdish nationalists and a source of communal tensions. The PYD/DAANES etc. came under criticism from other Kurdish parties for not expelling these communities while ruling the area.

Other

09/23/26: During his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly session, President al-Shar‘ was hosted by the Atlantic Council for an hour long interview on the state of Syria. Beginning at 17:00 al-Shar‘ briefly spoke on issues relating to SDF integration and the place of Kurds in Syria, saying