Last week’s key events: Protests of limited Kurdish language classes, the 2nd Ras al-‘Ain IDP return convoy, overlapping economic crises in al-Hasakah.

See also: Discussion with Selim Koru on state of SDF integration, Turkey PKK ‘peace process’

Integration process

09/10/26: The Ministry of Education published a decision permitting all students with primary school certificates from DAANES schools and an average about 55% to enroll in government secondary schools. The decree also allows for students previously in the middle of DAANES primary or secondary schooling to register in government schools provided they have basic documentary evidence of such.

The same day the Ministry published a list of government schools around the country currently approved to offer Kurdish lessons. These include:

296 in Afrin

162 in al-Hasakah

125 in ‘Amude

88 in al-Qamishli

78 in Çil Axa/al-Jawadiyah

67 in Tirbespî/al-Qahtaniyah

65 in al-Dirbasiyah

14 in Abu Rasin/Zirgan

12 in al-Sheikh Maqsoud

10 in Rukn al-Din (Damascus)

9 in Tell Tamer

7 in Dummar, in and around the Kurdish neighborhood of Zor Ava/Wadi al-Mashari‘ (Damascus)

5 in Hama governorate (2 in the city, 3 in the countryside)

Given the omission of Dêrik/al-Malikiyah and Kobani this list appears to be preliminary, raising questions regarding how far into the ongoing semester will Kurdish classes begin in parts of the country. The Director of Education in Hama told NPA that classes will start “as soon as the curriculum arrives and the teaching staff becomes available to the schools.”

Meanwhile protests against the lack of a full Kurdish language curriculum continued in Kurdish areas across al-Hasakah throughout the week. Protest activity also included boycotts and sit-ins by students in front of state schools. On the 10th al-Qamishli District Director Cihan Hessam met with demonstrators, assuring them “that she would listen to their demands and work to convey them to the relevant authorities and follow up on them.” Al-Hassam made similar statements to teachers while visiting the Educational Complexes of ‘Amude and Tirbespî/al-Qahtaniyah.

A protester holds up a DAANES Kurdish language textbook at a rally in al-Qamishli on September 10th ( source )

09/10/26: The body of Sami Sheikhmous Hisso or Sipan Hazni, a member of the integrated SDF/MoD al-Hasakah brigade, was discovered in the countryside of Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê following his reported kidnapping and execution by members of the al-Baggarah tribe. According to Hawar his body was found in the village of ‘Adlanah while the provincial Internal Security Forces reported the location as near the village of al-Hilou (possibly here). The initial ISF statement announced that they had identified a suspect and were carrying out “intensive search and investigation operations to apprehend him and complete the investigations, in preparation for referring him to the competent court according to legal procedures.”

The murder was quickly linked by various social media channels and news outlets to an April 2024 case in which two men were reportedly killed at an SDF checkpoint in the nearby Jabal ‘Abd al-‘Aziz area while attempting to cross into adjacent SNA-controlled areas. According to the reports the murder of Sami Hisso was an act of revenge of these killings over two years prior, by members of the al-Baggarah tribe to which most residents of Jabal ‘Abd al-‘Aziz belong to. Some pro-SDF channels acknowledged the link between the two cases though reported that the 2024 deaths as being the result of clashes between Sipan’s SDF unit at the time and local smugglers, alleging that al-Baggarah Sheikh Hajim al-Bashir later met with SDF to de-esclate what was then deemed a security issue.

A number of government officials from the SDF made statements on the killing including Sipan Hemo, Mehmud Eli/Siyamend Efrin, Governor Nour al-Din Ahmad, and al-Qamishli District Director Cihan Hessam, condemning the murder while calling for people to remain calm and let the case be handled by legal authorities. Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali and Governor Ahmad later oversaw meetings with tribal leaders from al-Hasakah, aimed at “supporting stability, local peace, and social cohesion,” while al-Baggarah Sheikh Hajim al-Bashir reportedly paid a visit to Jabal ‘Abd al-‘Aziz from his hometown of Muhaimidah, Deir ez-Zour.

Mehmud Eli, Ahmad al-Hilali, and al-Hasakah Brigade commander Sardar Halab paid a visit to Hisso’s family to offer their condolences. Hisso was later buried at the SDF ‘martyrs’ cemetery al-Hasakah, in a large public funeral on the 12th.

Immediately after the killing of Hisso was announced and his body delivered to al-Hasakah city, demonstrations assembled across Kurdish-populated parts of al-Hasakah and Kobani, demanding accountability for the murder. By the evening of the 11th government media reported that protests in Kobani had turned violent, with demonstrators attacking the vehicles and the headquarters of the Internal Security Forces, while pro-SDF Hawar claimed instead that ISF members had attempted to break up protests with force. The ISF quickly reinforced its local presence, arresting alleged rioters and claiming to have returned a state of calmness to the city a little after midnight.

Several hours later a fire broke out inside a prison in Kobani, killing and injuring roughly two dozen inmates via burns and suffocation. As of September 17th ten men were killed in the fire, including two victims who succumbed to their injuries days later. Kobani shut down for the next two days in mourning, with eight of the victims buried in a public funeral on the 14th overseen by Elham Ahmad. Rallies in solidarity with the victims were held in al-Hasakah.

Elham Ahmad speaking at the funeral of the Kobani prison fire victims

Mazloum ‘Abdi and Kobani Brigade commander Mahmoud Kobani paid a visit to the victims of the fire at the Kobani Hospital later on the 12th, followed by members of the Kobani city administration headed by Farhan Hajj ‘Isa on the 14th.

According to several of the victims interviewed by Hawar at the local hospital, the fire was started by an inmate in protest of a rumored decision made by the ISF to transfer the prison’s inmates to another facility in Aleppo. Reports vary as to whether this was an incident of self-immolation or vandalism.

The ISF later published a statement on the fire, also attributing the fire to inmates causing “a disturbance within… [the Kobani] prison, setting fire to several dormitories… the fire spreading within the prison, resulting in casualties and injuries.” It stated that an investigation into the incident has been opened while adding that…

the administration of ‘Ain al-‘Arab (Kobani) prison has not yet been transferred to official government authorities, and that the handover process is subject to legal and judicial procedures. The leadership emphasizes that the prison file is still under review by the relevant judicial authorities, awaiting the issuance of the necessary decisions and directives to complete the formal handover as part of the integration plan. This process prevented the actual handover from being completed before the incident occurred.

On social media the claim that the prison had yet to be handed over was disputed by SDF supporters, however there were no reports regarding such in previous months. Other aspects of the incident remain unclear, such as whether the protestors arrested by ISF were brought to the same facility. Reports from several days later regarding the release of 17 such detainees indicate that those arrested were actually brought to a government detention center in nearby Sarrin rather than kept in Kobani itself.

Further muddying the waters were two videos circulated online showing DAANES guards responding to unrest at the main Kobani prison outside Êdîqoyê, however as highlighted in a video segment by Ronahi these videos were actually from an incident at the beginning of the year as given away by the winter clothing in the video. A photo published by state media showing Kobani District Internal Security Director Majd ‘Isa al-Sheikh inspecting the prison days later shows a different interior to the one seen at the Êdîqoyê facility, while I’ve heard second hand that the facility in question is located inside Kobani itself.

On Monday the 14th several key actors including Elham Ahmad, Deputy Governor of Aleppo ‘Ali Hanourah, Kobani security chief Majd ‘Isa al-Sheikh, and local Asayish commander Amin Salih released a video statement in Arabic and Kurdish paying their regards to the victims and their families in addition to announcing the formation of a investigative committee tasked with investigating the prison incident. In a similar condolence message published to X Mazloum ‘Abdi on the event of the victims’ funeral stated that

preventing the recurrence of such incidents requiring activating the role of judicial and security authorities and strengthening coordination between them, in a manager that understands the rule of law, preserves the rights of civilians and prisoners, and safeguards the security and stability of Kobani.

The same day ‘Abdi met with Kobani District Official Ibrahim Muslim and integration SDF/MoD Kobani Brigade commander Mahmoud Kobani to discuss “the course and circumstances of recent events, in addition to the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.” The newly appointed Presidential Advisor’s stay in Kobani continued through Tuesday, as he fielded meetings with local chapters of Kurdish parties regarding mother tongue education, families of prisoners, missing persons, and ‘martyrs,’ and health sector employees including those with still-unrecognized degrees from DAANES-affiliated Rojava University.

Meanwhile protest activity relating to the murder of Sami Sheikhmous Hisso /Sipan Hazni continued through the week, including a demonstration held by the Revolutionary Youth movement on the night of the 14th which merged grievances related to Hisso’s murder, the Kobani prison fire, as well as Kurdish language education.

Aleppo

al-Raqqah

al-Hasakah

09/13/26: A delegation of representatives from several international organizations conducted a field visit to meet with recently returned residents of al-Manajir and Umm ‘Ashbah, two towns in the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê targeted by the first two IDP return convoys. Two days later representatives of UNHCR and OCHA met with provincial and district officials including the “to discuss the humanitarian and logistical measures necessary to facilitate the return of displaced people… and to provide suitable conditions for the returnees.”

Other

09/13/26: A little after midnight the government’s Permanent Committee for Determining Prices of Petroleum Products and Mineral Resources announced new fuel prices, representing significant hikes across the board.

regular gasoline: 185 SYP ($1.36) per liter up from 147 SYP ($1.08) [Sep 4]

premium gasoline: 195 SYP ($1.43) from 152 SYP ($1.12)

diesel: 175 SYP ($1.29) from 125 ($.92) SYP

domestic gas cylinder: 1,600 SYP ($11.76) from 1,470 SYP ($10.81)

industrial gas cylinder: 2,560 SYP ($18.82) from 2,350 SYP ($17.28)

The rationale provided by the Ministry of Energy cited “an exceptional increase” in the price of petroleum derivates on the global market and Syria’s Baniyas refinery entering a two month renovation process that has decreased its production capacity. The Ministry elaborated that:

…Syria's current need amounts to approximately 300,000 barrels per day of oil and its derivatives, compared to local production of crude oil amounting to about 100,000 barrels per day… …the presence of local production of crude does not mean that it is possible to convert all quantities into gasoline and diesel, as part of the Syrian crude is heavy and does not fully meet the available refining capabilities and specifications, while limited quantities of crude that are not suitable for the needs of refineries are exported, in parallel with importing the products required for the market. …the market’s daily need for diesel is about 7.72 million liters, of which 3.09 million liters are local production and 4.63 million liters are imported, meaning that about 60 percent of the supply depends on imports. As for gasoline, the average daily supply is approximately 2.32 million liters, of which 1.54 million liters are domestic production and approximately 775,000 liters are imported. Meanwhile, the average domestic gas supply is approximately 912 tons per day, with heavy reliance on imports.

In response to these significant price hikes demonstrations kicked off in various areas around the country, including in Aleppo, al-Raqqah, al-Hasakah, Deir ez-Zour, Idlib, Hama, and Dar‘a. Protestors blocked the M5 highway at Idlib’s Ma‘rat al-Nu‘man, the M4 in Tell Tamer, western al-Hasakah, and the Aleppo-Gaziantep highway in A‘zaz, with some calling for the sacking of Minister of Energy Muhammad al-Bashir. Protests continued in several locations through the 14th and 15th, though with the gravity gradually shifting further east away from Aleppo and Idlib to al-Hasakah, where secondary effects of the price hike added to an already quite grim economic situation.