Note: I will be joining Selim Koru of Kültürkampf for a live video discussion regarding the SDF integration and the related PKK ‘peace process’ in Turkey tomorrow at 6pm Damascus time (11am EST), will be accessible via this link.

Last week’s key events: New Government military and security forces enter al-Hasakah city, the Ministry of Education announces its limited Kurdish language curriculum, Mazloum ‘Abdi receives appointment as a Presidential Advisor.

See also: Updates to the Syria resource drive

Integration process

09/02/26: Protests against the recently announced limited Kurdish language curriculum continued throughout the week in Kobani and the Kurdish-populated towns and cities of northern al-Hasakah. In addition to demonstrations groups of students began boycotting classes in protest of the lack of a full Kurdish language curriculum.

Demonstrators holding signs reading “Our language, our identity” ( source )

On September 3rd Governor Ahmad received a group of Kurdish language teachers who reportedly put forth a series of demands relating to “the importance of promoting linguistic and educational rights, and supporting the presence of the Kurdish language in the educational process in line with the needs of the people of the governorate.” Meanwhile in comments to Rudaw al-Qamishli District Official Cihan Hessam urged students to return to class, saying that while she doesn’t think the Ministry of Education’s curriculum is sufficient three Kurdish language classes still represents progress and the struggle for Kurdish language education will continue via political tracks. Several Kurdish MPs told Rudaw that they plan on pushing for an expansion of Kurdish schooling going forward inside the People’s Assembly.

Meanwhile several Turkmen political organizations and figures, including current MP and former SIG president ‘Abd al-Rahman Mustafa, published statements protesting the lack of Turkish language instruction in Syria’s 2026-27 curriculum. As explained by Aymenn al-Tamimi,

While there was some optional instruction in Turkish in the ‘Syrian Interim Government’ schools in areas that were controlled by the Turkish-backed ‘Syrian National Army’ (SNA) prior to the collapse of the Assad regime, the new Syrian government has had a clear policy of seeking to integrate the areas that were controlled by the SNA, in keeping with its desire to prevent the emergence of rival or autonomous political projects. As I have been able to see for myself on the ground, the integration of the SNA areas has been very real and has included the requirement to adopt a unified educational curriculum. Notably, for this academic year (2026-2027), there has been no inclusion of Turkish language instruction- with the Aleppo education directorate confirming the cancellation of Turkish language instruction to the platform Verify-Sy.

09/04/26: Mazloum ‘Abdi gave interviews to Kurdish outlet The Amargi as well as Turkish outlets Yeni Yaşam and İlke TV, the latter representing the career PKK commanders first appearance on Turkish broadcast television. The three conversations touch on a lot of overlapping topics, perhaps most pertinently ‘Abdi's new role as Presidential advisor. The details regarding what this position will entail still appear vague as ‘Abdi is waiting for certain aspects of integration to be completed before taking up office in Damascus. With regards to previous statements ‘Abdi made about wishing to eschew a government position in favor of playing a behind the scenes role in Kurdish politics, the former SDF commander said:

Before, I indicated that I would work on something within my people regarding Kurdish unity, to strengthen the Kurds and Kurdish issue. And I still stick with what I said. I will continue with this work. So, this is my key task whether I am here or in Damascus. And my acceptance of this position is also for this. My proposal was that my job be related to the Kurdish issue within the Syrian state. Whatever it may be. So that we can – also in Damascus – pursue and protect the Kurdish cause and Kurdish people’s rights. I am working for this. So it was on this basis that I accepted this position. But how we will work and do things will be determined in practice – we still haven’t discussed this.

Meanwhile regarding the future Syrian constitution (for now Syria operates on the temporary Constitutional Declaration published last year), ‘Abdi stated:

There is no program yet. A committee has not yet been formed for the drafting of a new constitution. Will Kurds be included in such a commission? It is said that maybe it will be established in two or three months. Of course, the Kurds must also be included. Currently, there is a group of Kurdish representatives in the Syrian parliament. They need representation inside it. The Kurds need to be included. This is our main demand. The Kurds must be included in the constitution drafting committee, so that their rights are guaranteed. Numerous issues have been brought up concerning the Kurds. The March 10 and January 29 agreements, as well as Presidential Decree No. 13, which was issued by the Syrian president do address the Kurds and Kurdish rights. Of course, we will push for the content of these official agreements to be enshrined in the Syrian constitution.

Following the interview Amberin Zaman spoke to İlke TV’s Banu Guven about the experience for her podcast with Al-Monitor.

09/08/26: The second batch of families displaced from the Ras al-‘Ain area in 2019 returned to their homes in a convoy organized as part of ongoing SDF integration efforts. This caravan consisted of approximately 700 families, mostly Arabs according to previous statements from officials, from the countryside of Tell Tamer and Abu Rasin/Zirgan. Member of the Presidential integration team and MP Mustafa ‘Abdi told reporters that the return efforts took place “in coordination between the Serê Kaniyê Displaced Persons Committee, the Internal Security Forces, United Nations organizations, and the Barzani Charitable Foundation.”

The previous return convoy took place on August 10th and brought 400 mostly Arab families back to their villages in the countryside west of Tell Tamer but also saw IDPs enter Ras al-‘Ain city in limited numbers and suffer mob attacks. This convoy occurred without reported incident. Together this brings the number of returned families to around 1,100 out of a total 12,000 displaced.

Aleppo

09/06/26: During a visit to Afrin District Official Khairou Dawoud, an ENKS delegation demanded the formation of a committee tasked with reversing previous government’s Arabization of the region’s place names. According to their presentation on thee matter, 190 town and villages names in Afrin were changed from their original Kurdish to conform with Arabic in 1977 via Resolution No. 580, either translating meaning, changing letters, or giving them a a new name entirely. The ENKS delegation also claimed that some place names were changed after Turkey’s 2018 invasion of the region as well (as far as I know this was primarily the names of the streets and circles). Additionally they demanded greater local participation in administrative roles, and for the cancelation of “cancel the results of the agrarian reform in the Afrin region and return the properties and lands to their real owners.”

Deir ez-Zour

09/02/26: Municipal workers across the Jazirah half (left bank of the Euphrates) of Deir ez-Zour protested against nine months of unpaid salaries. These government employees formerly worked form the local branches of the Autonomous Administration and kept working their jobs after the SDF withdrawal from the region in January, despite lack of pay. Several days later the administrative workers took their protest to the governorate building in Deir ez-Zour city. Social media channels reported that security personnel prevented journalists from filming the protest on the grounds that it was an unauthorized demonstration.

al-Raqqah

al-Hasakah

09/02/26: The al-Qamishli District Administration issued a decision setting the price of an ampere of electricity produced by privately-owned generators at $1.25 per hour, a $.75 drop from the current price. Generator owners protested that, given the cutting off of subsidized fuel previously supplied by the Autonomous Administration, this price was too low for them to continue operations, leaving much of al-Qamishli in the dark. Several days later the District Administration published the following statement:

The Directorate has followed with great interest and concern the direct repercussions resulting from the recent decisions to unify fuel prices across all Syrian territories, and the subsequent complete removal of subsidies on diesel fuel allocated to service generators previously provided by the Autonomous Administration. This has led to the shutdown of a large number of these generators, depriving a wide segment of the population of the basic services they rely on daily. Faced with this critical situation, and in fulfillment of the official duties entrusted to us by the state, the Qamishli District Directorate promptly formed a joint committee comprising representatives from the District Directorate, the Electricity Department, and the Fuel Department. The committee undertook a thorough field and technical study of the generators’ condition and assessed the actual cost to ensure continued operation. The technical study concluded that the minimum estimated cost per operating hour is $1.25 per ampere per month. In announcing these results, the District Directorate affirms its full awareness that this high cost constitutes a significant financial burden exceeding the purchasing power of citizens and cannot be passed on to them under any circumstances. Accordingly, the Directorate took immediate administrative measures and sent urgent official letters and detailed memoranda to the Governor of Hasakah, explaining the dimensions of the current crisis and its social and service-related consequences, and requesting swift intervention to find appropriate solutions and alternatives until fair solutions are reached that guarantee the return of electricity to citizens at an acceptable cost.

09/06/26: NPA reported on the ongoing currency issues faced by residents of al-Hasakah where shortages of the new Syrian pound force locals to continue using the old currency despite it no longer representing legal tender in the rest of the country. Currency exchange offices have been taking advantage of the situation by devaluing the exchange rate of the old currency. Meanwhile, and mandated by Damascus, gas stations and public bakeries in the region only accept the new currency. The previous day Hawar published a report regarding the liquidity shortage and the other economic issues faced by the region.

Speaking from personal experience, when I was in al-Qamishli two weeks ago, about 95% of the currency I saw being used in daily life, offered for sale in currency exchange shops, and received as change was the old Syrian pound, unusable elsewhere in the Syria.

09/08/26: An official at the Agricultural Bank in al-Hasakah told NPA that the provincial system only had sufficient liquidity to disburse payments for wheat harvests for five out of 17 of the local branches per day. According to the same source only 2% of the total payments have been issued so far, despite deliveries of farmers’ crops beginning in mid June. The 17 branches include the 15 subdistrict centers in addition to Abu Rasin/Zirgan, east of Ras al-‘Ain, and al-Jaz‘ah, southwest of al-Ya‘rubiyah.

Other

09/04/26: The Ministry of Energy’s Directorate of Energy Services announced new prices on a number of petroleum products, citing “fluctuations in global oil markets.” This rose the price of regular gasoline to 147 SYP ($1.12) per liter, premium gasoline to 152 SYP ($1.16), and diesel to 125 SYP ($0.95), in addition to lower prices on domestic and industrial gas cylinders: now 1,470 SYP ($11.22) and 2,350 SYP ($17.94) respectively. In late June the Ministry had set prices at 125 SYP (then $0.96) for regular gasoline, 130 SYP (then $1) for premium gasoline, 107 SYP (then $0.82) for diesel, 1500 SYP (then $11.54) for domestic gas cylinders, and 2400 SYP (then $18.46) for industrial gas cylinders.