Last week’s key events (part A & B): Mazloum ‘Abdi announces the dissolution of the SDF, details regarding the latest agreement reached in Damascus, SDF symbols come down in al-Hasakah, and more...

Integration process

08/26/26: In comments to state media outlet al-Ikhbariyah, Deputy Governor of al-Hasakah Ahmad al-Hilali said that the SDF’s dissolution announcement coincided “with the departure of foreign fighters from its ranks and their return to their countries,” while claiming that al-Hasakah’s resources “are now 100% at the disposal of the Syrian state.” Al-Hilali emphasized that the previous day’s declaration did not mean the end of the integration process, but “that the next stage will not witness the issuance of decisions in Al-Hasakah Governorate by any party other than the Syrian state.”

08/27/26: President al-Shar‘ issued a decree appointing former SDF commander Mazloum ‘Abdi an advisor to the Presidency. The document does not specify the file to which ‘Abdi is to advise the President on, though it’s reported to be ‘Kurdish Affairs.’ ‘Abdi joins advisors Jihad ‘Isa al-Sheikh, ‘Abd al-Rahim ‘Atoun, and Ahmad Zidan, who are tasked with Tribes and Clans Affairs, Religious Affairs, and Media Affairs, respectively.

08/27/26: The Ministry of Education published a decision regarding the use of the Kurdish language in its curriculum this upcoming school year. This document is an amendment to an earlier decision from January 26th which served to incorporated Presidential Decree 13, regarding Kurdish rights, into education policy. Article 5 of that decision reads

a. The Kurdish language is considered a national language and is permitted to be taught in public and private schools in areas where Kurdish citizens constitute a significant percentage of the population. This is done to preserve cultural diversity as part of the rich civilization of the Syrian national identity. b. The Kurdish language is an elective subject for students wishing to study it. c. The Kurdish language is taught for two periods per week in all educational grades. The result does not affect passing or failing, and its grade is recorded in the final grade according to the approved procedures. d. Schools currently teaching the Kurdish language will continue to implement the existing curricula until the new curricula are issued and officially adopted.

In his translation and analysis of the new decision by the Ministry, Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi wrote:

As it stands, the decree, which likely falls short of the hopes of SDF supporters and advocates who wanted Kurdish to be made the primary language of instruction in schools located in areas where Kurds constitute a demographic majority. Instead, for schools in areas where Kurds constitute a ‘significant proportion’ of the inhabitants, Kurdish is to be taught as a language subject with three lessons per week, existing alongside English (as a foreign language) and Arabic (clearly as the main language of instruction), with Kurdish thus counting as a subject for marks to be incorporated into students’ final grades. There is also a specification of one lesson per week in ‘activities’ to be conducted in Kurdish. While there is the option for students to study some other subjects in Kurdish (e.g. history), it is to be limited to a one year transition period, likely aiming to reduce disruption in schools in areas that were controlled by the Autonomous Administration and had instruction primarily in Kurdish for Kurdish pupils.



The decree is indicative of the fact that the integration process is primarily on the Syrian central government’s terms, despite some concessions to the SDF. Allowances are made for Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights (a significant and commendable step forward from the Baathist era) but there are no notions of Kurdish political autonomy as part of this integration process.

The head of the National Center for Educational Curriculum Development in Syria later told Kurdish outlet Welat TV that relevant committees are currently translating course work in the subjects of history, geography, and philosophy into Kurdish for use in the upcoming semester.

Protests over the the lack of a full curriculum in Kurdish took place in Kobani and in various cities and towns across northern al-Hasakah over the rest of the week, with opposition to the new decision coming from both nationalist sentiment and out of practical concerns on the part of students and parents of students who previously have only studied in Kurdish language schools.

Relatedly, the head of the Kobani education complex provided statistics to NPA on the upcoming school year, with classes scheduled to start on September 6th. According to the official 42,000 students will take classes in 300 schools around the city and its countryside, taught by more than 3,000 teachers integrated from the DAANES school system. Meanwhile Minister of Education Muhammad Turko, himself a Kurd, visited al-Hasakah’s Director of Education on August 30th, “to follow up on the approved implementation plans for the new academic year 2026-2027.”

08/30/26: Enab Baladi reported that al-Hasakah governorate was completely cut off from the 3,000m2 crude oil previously received by local refineries and then supplied to support various services. This allocation supported public transportation, generators, ovens and mills, and various other public facilities with 19 tanks of diesel each day. The newspaper pointed out that this coincided with the reported expiration of SDF-connected al-Jazirah Oil Company’s role at Rumailan field, after a end of a three month period in which it was to receive 8% of total production, with the rest split 60% - 32% between US-based oil company HKN and state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company.

The end of fuel allocations and the effect on already declining living conditions was reported on by local media throughout the week, such as in al-Dirbasiyah where operating time for generators was reduced to just four hours a day. Due to Turkish airstrikes on the energy grid in previous years, much of the governorate relies on generators for electricity, which were subsidies by the Autonomous Administration.

08/31/26: Damascus dispatched convoys of Military Police and Ministry of Interior forces into al-Hasakah, representing a significant increase in on the ground presence from the small, stationary deployments of Internal Security Forces garrisoned in the city since February. Pro-SDF media reported that at least some of the Police and Road Security Department vehicles seen entering al-Hasakah were to be delivered to integrating Asayish units, as occurred earlier in the month in Kobani.

Commanders from the Military Police, as well as from Military Security Command and some representatives of integrating SDF units, held a meeting with Governor Ahmad upon their arrival,

to discuss the procedures and steps involved in completing the process of merging military and security institutions in the province. The meeting addressed mechanisms for coordination and enhancing cooperation between the relevant parties, which contributes to unifying efforts and ensuring the smooth implementation of the procedures related to the merger.

Following the increased presence of government forces, a number of displaced people from the Arab neighborhood of al-‘Aziziyah returned to the city from Idlib, for the first time in more than a decade. Deputy Governor al-Hilali and Internal Security Commander Brig. Gen. Marwan al-‘Ali attended the welcoming event, which featured posters and flags highlighting the area’s long time affiliation with the former Syrian opposition and the presence of the Jabbour tribe.

al-‘Ali and al-Hilali in al-‘Aziziyah, in front of posters commemorating deceased opposition fighters of the Jabbour tribe, from the neighborhood

09/01/26: Internal Security Forces took over Vanguard Camp, a facility on the eastern edge of al-Hasakah city that previously belonged to the Ba‘th Party’s ‘Vanguard’ youth group and was later used by the SDF as a military base. From there the ISF spread out into al-Hasakah, beginning to take control over security positions previously controlled by the Asayish. Deputy Governor al-Hilali told Rudaw that this new deployment was carried out in coordination with the Asayish, while an anonymous source told the Iraqi Kurdistan-based outlet that

The city of al-Hasakah combines three regiments of special forces, of whose members are all from the governorate… the first regiment is responsible for protecting state institutions in the neighborhoods of al-Mufti, al-Salihiyah, and al-‘Aziziyah, and the second is charged with protecting the neighborhoods of Tell Hajar, al-Kallasah, al-Mushairfah, and the old security square, and the third is responsible for protecting state institutions in Ghuwairan and al-Nashwah… two regiments were formed for special missions from Asayish members during the last stage, and today a third regiment containing about 300 members entered the city of al-Hasakah, where it settled in the Vanguard Camp… [its deployment is] limited to the Vanguard and Ghuwairan region.

It’s unclear to what extent it’s true that ISF from Damascus are only in the southern neighborhoods as the return of IDPs to al-‘Aziziyah implies that the government has exerted control over the area, however the reported existence of integrated Asayish units in al-Hasakah would represent a new development.

Aleppo

Deir ez-Zour

09/01/26: Syrian Petroleum Company announced that it had restarted production from two of Conoco field’s five gas wells, with rehabilitation work on the Deir ez-Zour facility ongoing. The gas field (also known as Tabiyah) and power plant were used as a military base by US forces after it was captured from the Islamic State in 2013.

US defensive works still visible at Conoco field ( source )

al-Raqqah

al-Hasakah

08/27/26: Many public and private bakeries in al-Hasakah and al-Qamishli stopped operating due to shortages of the new Syrian pound in the region. According to both Hawar and NPA the issue specifically stems from mills refusing to sell flour in the old Syrian pound, instead requiring the new currency or via Sham Cash, the electronic payment app championed by the government. While no longer in use elsewhere in the country the old Syrian pound remains the primary currency in circulation in al-Hasakah, as only limited amounts of the new pound have entered.

SyriaTV reported that the Syrian Bakeries Corporation’s al-Hasakah branch has sought to secure a provincial exception from the Central Bank, with a meeting taking place on the 29th without an agreement being reached.

08/28/26: A delegation from the Syriac Union Party headed by co-chairs Sanharib Barsoum and Shamiram Danho visited the offices of the Assyrian Democratic Organization, where they met with ADO head and current People’s Assembly member Gabriel Gawrieh. According to SyriacPress, the meeting focused on coordination between the different Assyrian/Syriac/Chaldean parties and organizations in the region, including the activation of a Coordination and Consultation Committee. This followed a meeting the day before with the leadership of the Assyrian Democratic Party in Tell Tamer.

The current moment is one of uncertainty within the world of Assyrian etc. politics in Syria, as the ADO, traditionally the most popular party, seeks to regain favor lost over its years long participation within the Syrian opposition; the SUP, a miniscule PKK-aligned party, looks for a new path forward following the dissolution of the SDF and DAANES; and the ADP, a sectarian splinter from the ADO representing Church of the East members on the Khabour, attempts to survive despite most its members now living in the diaspora.

08/31/26: The Directorate of Energy Services in al-Hasakah published a notice requesting that gas stations accept the old Syrian currency, despite the Central Bank previously requiring all gas purchases to be conducted in the new currency. This was done due to the massive shortages of the new currency in the governorate, where unlike in the rest of Syria, the old currency is still used as legal tender. However, the Directorate rescinded the notice the same day, on the grounds that currency policy was outside of its domain.

The same day Governor Ahmad met with financial and monetary officials as well as owners of money exchange shops to discuss the current currency crisis in the governorate.

Other

08/28/26: Speaker of the People’s Assembly ‘Abdul Hamid al-‘Awwak signed off on the appointment of MPs to 26 permanent committees, including (loosely grouped into categories):

Budget and Accounts; Communications, Digital Transformation, and Information Technology; Economic Affairs; Energy; Financial Laws; Investment, Reconstruction, and Sustainable Development; Public Ports and Customs; Tourism; Transportation and Navigation;

Constitutional and Legislative Affairs; Defense, National Security, and Emergencies; Diplomatic and Consular Affairs; Local Administration and Development;

Culture, Heritage, and Cultural Diversity; Media; Public Freedoms and Human Rights; Transitional Justice and Civil Peace; Victims and Martyrs of the Syrian Revolution Affairs;

Education; Endowments, Religious Affairs, and Fatwas; Family and Women; Health; Higher Education and Scientific Research; Social Affairs and Labor; Youth and Sports.

For more details on the appointments paid subscribers can check out the ‘People’s Assembly’ sheet on the ‘Syrian Government’ chart in the Resource Drive.

08/28/26: The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq published a statement announcing the completion of the investigation phase regarding the 5,704 accused Islamic State members transferred to Iraq by the US military from SDF prisons, during the Syrian government’s offensive in January. Of the 3,497 total Syrian nationals, 457 are scheduled to be released and repatriated to Syria due to lack of evidence required for judicial proceedings. The rest are apparently to be tried in Iraqi courts, subject to “Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, Penal Code No. 111 of 1969 as amended, and Code of Criminal Procedure No. 23 of 1971 as amended, in addition to legislation related to juveniles and the protection of witnesses and victims.” Earlier in the week the Iraqi Minister of Justice told outlet Ultra Iraq that “The 3,000 Syrian prisoners will be transferred to Syria, with the exception of those who committed a crime in Iraq.”