Note: I am currently traveling around northeastern Syria and have not been able to complete this week’s newsletter in time for my usual Thursday deadline. Below is what I finished prior to leaving Damascus on Tuesday morning, prior to Mazloum ‘Abdi's announcement of the SDF’s dissolution in Damascus on Tuesday evening. I will post a part two of this week’s issue in the coming days that both gives that event the attention it deserves in addition to filling in some of the other key stories not covered below.

In the mean time one can see the terms of the deal reached between Damascus and the SDF here, as reported by Ibrahim Hamidi.

Last week’s key events: Integration meetings and rumors of SDF’s upcoming dissolution, new MoI kit for Kobani Asayish, wheat payments begin.

Integration process

08/19/26: Rudaw reported on a number of naturalization cases rejected by Damascus office, reportedly due to lack of proper documentation. According to officials the Damascus office opened for Kurdish naturalization registration received applications for 176 families and 17 individuals during the second application window, with nine of the family applications being rejected “due to the lack of documents proving that they are Syrian Kurds, and four families due to the presence of Turkish citizenship among them.” However, a Ministry of Justice official emphasized to Rudaw that:

Every person has the right to object to the rejection decision, and to prove his claim through all available evidence… rejecting the file in the first stage does not mean depriving the person of his right to nationality, because nationality is an inherent right of this people.

08/20/26: Speaking at a public event commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the city of al-Qamishli, SDF commander Mazloum ‘Abdi told the audience that the “process of integrating our military, security and administrative institutions into the institutions of the state structures has ended and has been fully completed… Today, a new phase begins for us.” The statement followed several weeks of rumors regarding the imminent dissolution of the SDF and Autonomous Administration, with growing disgruntlement from government supporters seemingly leading to attempts by Damascus to expedite the integration process and end the defacto bifurcation of al-Hasakah Governorate. This announcement by Mazloum ‘Abdi falls short of dissolution and also does not appear to match up with the still ongoing efforts at integrating the SDF, Asayish, and Autonomous Administration bureaucracy into relevant Syrian ministries.

‘Abdi followed up on this by calling on Kurds and their political parties to unify their efforts at ensuring Kurdish rights are protected in the future Syrian constitution, including establishing the right to receive public education in the Kurdish language. Elsewhere in the speech the SDF commander claimed that all non-Syrian Kurds who had fought within the ranks of the SDF had “withdrawn from the area.”

Also in attendance of the centennial celebration were Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali, a native of the city, al-Qamishli District official Cihan Hessam, Deputy Security commander of the province Mehmûd Xelîl Elî, and commander of the integrated SDF/MoD al-Qamishli Brigade Luqman Xelîl. Al-Hilali also spoke at the event, saying it “represents a covenant for the future, so that every Kurd, Arab, Assyrian and Syriac feels that the city is his land, and that Syria is his state and his future is with others.” The Deputy Governor later praised ‘Abdi’s announcement, while pointing out that there are still steps left to take on the ground.

R to L: Luqman Xelîl, Mazloum ‘Abdi, Ahmad al-Hilali, Mehmûd Xelîl Elî, Cihan Hessam ( source )

Earlier in the day PYD and PKK symbols began to be taken down or painted over by government employees inside the city of al-Hasakah. In response to this development leading PYD official Aldar Xelîl published a statement to Twitter saying that:

What is being done is a rearrangement and reorganization of certain symbols that do not alter the essence of the issue, nor obstruct the reality of Kurdish aspirations toward a genuine and effective partnership in building a Syrian state spacious enough for all its sons. Our issue cannot be reduced to a single city or specific region…

Several of the main Assyrian/Syriac institutions including the Assyrian Democratic Organization (the largest and most established party), the Assyrian Democratic Party (a sectarian splinter of the latter representing the villages of the Khabour), the Syriac Union Party (PYD-aligned and rather minor in terms of support), and the Syriac Orthodox Church boycotted the centennial event due to a perceived marginalization of the community (and that of the Armenians) from the festivities. The Assyrian/Syriac community constituted a majority of the city’s (known as Beth Zalin in Neo-Aramaic) population at its founding and through much of its history, though is now overshadowed by Kurds due to emigration abroad and the increased urbanization of the latter.