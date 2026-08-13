Integration process

08/05/26: Within the context of a meeting between President al-Shar‘, FM al-Shaibani, and members of the People’s Assembly, al-Shaibani reportedly emphasized that the integration process is occurring without a specific timetable but that progress is continuing.

08/05/26: Governor Nour al-Din Ahmad hosted a delegation of IDPs originally from al-Hasakah city, now residing in Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê, to discuss facilitating their return. The delegation later toured the Ghuwairan and al- ‘Aziziyah neighborhoods with Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali and provincial Internal Security commander Brig. Gen. Marwan al-‘Ali, where they were warmly greeted by locals. A couple days later al-‘Ali returned to the neighborhood to hear demands of locals residents.

This specific IDP population remains afraid and/or unwilling to return to the Arab neighborhoods of al-Hasakah as long as they remain under nominal SDF control, simultaneously obstructing the inverse return of IDPs originally from Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê. Neighborhoods such as Ghuwairan and adjacent al-Nashwah have long been hotspots of opposition to the SDF and the site of reportedly heavy handed security operations and political repression.

Meanwhile the first return convoy of Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê IDPs, initially scheduled for August 6th following the completion of demining efforts around the town of al-Manajir, was delayed until the following Monday “due to the incomplete preparations of a number of residents, as many of them were unable to finish preparing their luggage and transporting their furniture and belongings on time.”

08/10/26: The first convoy of returning IDPs from the Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê area took off from the town of al-Tuwaynah northwest of al-Hasakah city. The convoy consisted of approximately 400 families, many of whom had resided in the nearby Washokani and Vanguard/Serê Kaniyê IDP camps since being displaced in October 2019 by Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. According to a member of the IDP committee this convoy is to be the first of many, which will return the approximately 12,500 displaced families to their homes over the next two months. [The total number is still unclear as registration of IDPs continues in the Tell Tamer area]

According to an Internal Security official in statements made to Kurdish outlet The Amargi, this first convoy was intended to return displaced Arab families to their villages south of the city, in the vicinity of al-Manajir. This effort was orchestrated by Internal Security, with former Asayish commander/al-Hasakah deputy security officer Mehmûd Xelîl Elî accompanying IDPs to al-Manajir, and appears to have taken place successfully.

The same official told The Amargi that this return convoy was not intended to include IDPs from the city itself, saying “it was this way because we know the situation in the city is unsafe… no one was meant to come to the city.” However, a number of Arab and Kurdish returnees did enter Ras al-‘Ain that afternoon, traveling without security coordination. Videos published to social media show least three different vehicles were attacked in different parts of the city, by mobs of mostly masked men on motorcycles - with some armed and in fatigues. Passengers were beaten and the vehicles smashed and abandoned, with returnees fleeing the area. The Amargi put the total number of attacks at five.

According to comments made by a victim to The New Region:

….around 100 vehicles also passed through with… [the convoy]... the people who were attacked were not part of the convoy. Those people who attacked us were from Deir [ez-Zor], people from [al-Hasakah], [Ghuwairan], [al-‘Aziziyah]... They were saying, ‘We don't accept any Kurd in this city.’

After 5pm the al-Hasakah Information Directorate published a statement with accompanying photos, reading:

Today, the Internal Security Forces intervened to break up a fight in the city of Ras al-‘Ain, after a number of families returned to their homes without prior coordination, and a dispute broke out with the current residents. There is no truth to the news circulating about the intervention of displaced families from Ghuwairan or al-Hasakah to prevent returnees from entering their homes. The competent authorities shall address the incident in accordance with legal frameworks, ensuring the rights of returnees and preserving the safety of all citizens.

In a statement on X, Mehmûd Xelîl Elî condemned the attacks as “unacceptable individual actions seek to destabilize, obstruct the return of residents, and undermine integration efforts in the region,” while reporting that Internal Security Forces arrested “number of those involved” and that investigations into other perpetrators continue.

In response to the attacks the Serê Kaniyê IDP Committee announced a temporary suspension of return efforts, calling for an independent investigation and accountability.

As news and videos of the attacks spread protests popped up in various cities of northern al-Hasakah as well as in Kobani, orchestrated at least in part by the Serê Kaniyê IDP Committee. This was later accompanied by mob violence targeting several government institutions in al-Hasakah, al-Qamishli, and Kobani.

In al-Hasakah demonstrators tried to storm the Traffic Building used by Internal Security Forces since they entered the city in February. Men later identified as ISF members took down the Syrian flag, reportedly as a precaution. Later the building was breached and another Syrian flag on the roof was torn and replaced with the ‘Rojava tricolor.’ A mob in al-Qamishli managed to enter the outer gates of the Asayish and ISF headquarters, as security forces in riot gear failing to obstruct them, and reportedly managed to damage several ISF vehicles.

Meanwhile in Kobani demonstrators tore down a large Syrian flag previously erected in the center of the city, as well as the sign of the District Administration building. Soon after midnight the ISF imposed several hour long curfew on the city, after citing the attack on the District building. Aleppo Internal Security commander Col. Muhammad ‘Abd al-Ghani visited Kobani himself, along with district security commander Majd ‘Isa al-Sheikh, to address the ISF deployment, reportedly telling them that attacks on the Syrian flag are a red line. The two were later seen meeting with local Asayish commander Amin Salih and Mahmoud Kobani, senior SDF cadro and commander of the local military brigade being integrated into the Ministry of Defense.

Salih (2nd from left), Kobani, (4th from left), ‘Abd al-Ghani (to his left), al-Sheikh (to his left)

According to Ministry of Interior spokesman Nour al-Din Baba a number of arrests were carried out in Kobani over the mob attacks on government facilities, though the majority were minors who were later released after their families wrote legal pledges. Baba also stated that 19 ISF members were injured in incidents of stone throwing by demonstrators. Accord to comments made by Majd ‘Isa al-Sheikh to NPA, these 19 were actually Asayish members integrated into the Ministry of Interior forces, and none of the injuries were serious. Arrests of those involved in storming state property were also reported by security officials in al-Hasakah.

A number of key figures made statements on both the attacks targeting IDPs in Ras al-‘Ain and the subsequent rioting. Both Mazloum ‘Abdi and Sipan Hemo condemned the former well urging their Kurdish constituents to “to exercise self-restraint, refrain from being drawn into any irresponsible acts, and preserve our civil and security institutions.” People’s Assembly member and former President of the ENKS published two statements, one against the attacks in Ras al-‘Ain, the other accusing the Apoçi Revolutionary Youth organization of being behind the riots in al-Hasakah and al-Qamishli, representing “a source of real concern and a threat to civil peace and stability in the governorate.”

Deputy Governor of al-Hasakah Ahmad al-Hilali published a statement saying that:

The acts of vandalism, destruction, assaults, and incitement to discord that we have witnessed, both in Ras al-Ayn and Al-Hasakah, are reprehensible and unequivocally unacceptable. People's concerns or disagreements should not escalate into attacks on property, especially on state institutions, their symbols, and the flag…

The following day al-Hasakah deputy security commander Mehmûd Xelîl Elî met with some of the victims of the attacks in Ras al-‘Ain, emphasizing

the inevitability of the return of all displaced persons to their city and regions, stressing the need to pursue violations targeting the security and rights of citizens, and to work to provide conditions that guarantee the safe, dignified and sustainable return of returnees.

Meanwhile in al-Raqqah and Tell Abyad protests were held against the mob attacks on state institutions and the Syrian flag, with demonstrators holding the Revolutionary Youth responsible.

Aleppo

08/09/26: Afrin Now reported that the Turkish military vacated its base in the village of Cilbire/Jalbul, built after the 2018 invasion of the region after the demolition of much of the village’s homes. Several days later NPA published photos from mostly destroyed village. This withdrawal leaves two remaining villages in Afrin still occupied by the Turkish military, Dêwrîş/Darwish and Şêxorz/Sheikh Khoruz.

Deir ez-Zour

al-Hasakah

08/09/26: The Syrian Petroleum Company published a statement regarding its expectations for its partnership with US-based oil company HKN, following a recent visit to the northeast and Damascus by its CEO. According to SPC, Rumailan field currently produces 70,000 barrels per day, and following HKN investment it hopes that production will increase to 250,000. It’s unclear how feasible this figure is as estimates of pre-war production land around 120,000 barrels per day.

Other

08/05/26: Following rumors of security alerts the day prior, outlets began reporting that the Ministry of Defense resigned controversial Division 62 commander Muhammad al-Jasim (aka Abu ‘Amshah, former faction leader of the SNA’s Furqat al-Sultan Suleiman Shah) to the role of deputy commander of the army’s Central Corps. While this could potential be viewed as a promotion, as the army introduces five or six corps of two divisions each above the previously established 20 or so divisions, the move separates al-Jasim from what remains of his former factions, diminishing his independent power base in the Hama countryside.

Additionally Division 76 commander Brig. Gen. Saif al-Din Polat (aka Saif Abu Bakr) was removed from his post and reportedly resigned rather than accept reassignment in an administrative role. Polat was erroneously reported to have suffered a heart attack following his resignation. Three ex-SNA commanders previously serving as brigade leaders within Aleppo-based Division 80 were also reportedly moved from the field to bureaucratic roles within the Northern Corps. These moves came about a week after reports of a similar removal of ex-Tajammu‘ Ahrar al-Sharqiyah leader Ahmad al-Hayis (aka Abu Hatim) from his position as commander of Deir ez-Zour-based Division 86, instead being placed in charge of Administrative Affairs within the Eastern Corps.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that veteran HTS commanders Big. Gen. Ömer Çiftçi, a Turkish national previously heading Damascus-based Division 70, and Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Fawzi Hamidi, previously commander of Latakia-based Division 50, were placed in charge of Divisions 62 and 76, respectively.

Muhammad al-Jasim, Saif al-Din Polat, and Ahmad al-Hayis each remain under US sanctions due to human rights abuses during the SNA era. Their 2025 appointments within the new Syrian military were likely more the result of expediency on the government’s part than anything else. This means their eventual removal from field positions is an unsurprisingly development that will likely lead to greater institutionalization of the military and the former SNA units within it that were initially integrated as complete entities. Some reports indicate that this move directly resulted from the recent meeting between Mazloum ‘Abdi, Elham Ahmad, President al-Shar‘, FM al-Shaibani, and Ziyad al-‘Ayish in Damascus.

08/05/26: The Central Bank extended the deadline for swapping old currency in the eastern provinces of Deir ez-Zour, al-Hasakah, and al-Raqqah to August 20th, following the passing of the expiration date in the rest of Syria. The same day exchange operations began at the Central Bank branch in al-Raqqah and in al-Hasakah, whereas previously swaps were only sanctioned at specific post offices across the region. Those exchanging amounts up to 10mn old SYP (~$763) receive an equivalent of the new currency (up to 100k new SYP), whereas higher amounts delivered to post offices or the Central Bank are deposited via the Sham Cash app or the bank accounts, respectively.

According to Hawar, shortages of the new currency exacerbated the ongoing fuel crisis in al-Qamishli, while ‘paralyzing’ the markets of al-Hasakah. Speaking from personal experience in Damascus, there is a significant shortage of smaller bills (10 SYP, 25 SYP) meaning vendors lack change for most transactions priced under 100 SYP (~$.76).