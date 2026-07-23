Last week’s key events: Ferry tragedy in Deir ez-Zour kills eight, the new People’s Assembly meets for first time, DAANES judges interviewed by the Ministry of Justice in Damascus.

Note: I will be taking the next two weeks off, my apologies for the inconvenience. After I return with the August 5th - 11th issue I intend to publish weekly issues for the remainder of the year as was the case in 2025.

Integration process

07/15/26: Marwan al-Halabi, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, visited al-Hasakah’s Governor Ahmad to discuss “the current state of the education system in the governorate.” The day prior the Ministry announced that it was recognizing diplomas issued by Sharq University in Raqqah, a former DAANES institution, while shutting it down and transferring its facilities and faculty to Euphrates University, eastern Syria’s state university. While Sharq University ceased to function after the government took al-Raqqah from the SDF in January 2017, the two other DAANES universities continue: Kobani University and al-Qamishli’s Rojava University. The still unannounced and likely undecided fate of the latter was likely discussed by the Minister and Governor.

The same day the Director General of the Agricultural Cooperative Bank toured met with Gov. Ahmad and toured the bank’s branches in al-Hasakah, al-Qamishli, ‘Amude, and Dêrik, which are set to open soon. This was followed by an installation of a bilingual Arabic/Kurdish sign on the al-Hasakah city branch office.

07/15/26: The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor announced that DAANES’ Social Affairs and Women’s Authorities had been integrated into the Ministry, including 390 employees of the two bodies. The al-Hasakah head of the Women’s Authority told NPA that the body is now affiliated with the Syrian Authority for Family and Population Affairs but that “the employees and offices will be distributed according to the new structure after the merger.”

07/16/26: The 9th and final convoy of IDP families previously residing in al-Hasakah returned to Afrin. This convoy consisted of 1000 families who had chosen to wait for school exams and/or harvest season to conclude before making the trip. Three days later the al-Qamishli-based Afrin IDP Council announced its own termination after the successful return of 11,000 families to the region.

In comments made to NPA on the topic member of the Presidential Team overseeing integration and al-Hasakah representative in the People’s Assembly Mustafa ‘Abdi added that 12,500 families displaced from Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê will return to their homes once demining efforts in the area are concluded. Hawar later reported that the first phase of returns will target specific villages in the countryside.

07/16/26: The Ministry of Energy announced that it began trial pumping operations at ‘Alouk water station, following nine months of rehabilitation work. The water station, located east of Ras al-‘Ain, serves approximately 500,000 people in the Tell Tamer, al-Hasakah city, and al-Houl areas, and was mostly shut off by Turkey after the 2019 invasion of the region due to disputes with DAANES over electricity provision.

Two days later Hawar reported that water from the station had reached Tell Tamer, while the following day it reached al-Himmah water station located northwest of al-Hasakah city, albeit in a week manner due to a break in the line. Meanwhile the Ministry of Energy called on locals not to drink the water during the trial operation. below: an Asayish video on the repair efforts

07/17/26: Two former SDF fighters who were detained by the SNA in 2019 during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring were released from jail and returned to their families in al-Qamishli. The men, Muhammad ‘Ala’ Ibrahim and Azad ‘Abd al-Karim ‘Othman, were stopped on the M4 highway by members of Ahrar al-Sharqiyah at the same location where they killed Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf, and detained, later seen in a photo with faction leader and current Division 86 commander Ahmad al-Hayis. According to ‘Othman the two were held inside the same room for seven years. Upon their release they were greeted by Mazloum ‘Abdi and Sipan Hemo.

Ahmad al-Hayis posing with the two men on the day of their detention

The two during their meeting with Mazloum ‘Abdi and Sipan Hemo

07/19/26: The Ministry of Local Administration appointed executive officials to three of al-Hasakah’s four administrative districts, as well as to two of its subdistricts. Two of these appointees were PYD/DAANES-affiliated Kurds: Jihan Hassam of al-Qamishli - the first female district official in Syria and previously a member of DAANES’ Integration Committee, and Şêro Mihemed Şero of Dêrik/al-Malikiyah. The third district official appointed, ‘Abdullah al-Jash‘am, was already serving as acting official for Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê. The Ministry also announced the formation of a ten-person temporary executive office of the al-Hasakah Provincial Council, which seems to be headed by Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali aka Ahmad Suleiman Mansour. The inclusion of SDF-aligned Kurds in the new positions drew ire from certain Arab activist circles in the province.

Gov. Ahmad and Dep. Gov. al-Hilali meeting with the new appointees ( source )

Aleppo

07/21/26: The Turkish army withdrew from the village of Çiyê/al-Jabaliyah in central Afrin, which it had been using as a base, allowing residents to return for the first time since 2018. A week earlier the army vacated the town of Basilê/Basilhaya while the villages of Cilbirê/Jalbul, Dêwrîş/Darwish, and Şêxorz/Sheikh Khorouz Fawqani remain occupied, as do several Turkish base constructed outside towns in the southeastern part of the region.

Deir ez-Zour

al-Raqqah

al-Hasakah

07/15/26: Syrian Petroleum Company CEO Yousuf Qablawi toured Dijlah oil field’s main station along with the CEO of London-based Gulfsands in preparation for rehabilitation work the two are jointly to carry out. Dijlah oil field is located in areas currently under government country and prior to 2011 was operated by Dijlah Petroleum Company, a 50-50 joint-venture between SPC and Gulfsands. The same day Qablawi visited the nearby Rumailan field headquarters in areas still under SDF control, which US-based HKN began operations at after signing a contract with Damascus that includes DAANES-linked Jazirah Petroleum Company.

Dijlah field main station

Other

07/19/26: Confirming what was reported last week, President al-Shar‘ reshuffled a number of key security positions. Notably former General Intelligence Service chief Hussein al-Salamah was moved to Assistant Director of the National Security Office, underneath Anas al-Khattab who is now both the Director as well as Minister of Interior. This is an apparent demotion for al-Salamah, which sources told The National aims to settle a turf war between the two. Taking al-Salamah’s former position is ‘Abd al-Qadir Tahhan, previously the Assistant Minister of Interior for Security Affairs. Both al-Salamah (of al-Shuhail, Deir ez-Zour) and al-Khattab (of Jayroud, Rural Damascus) were founding members of Jabhat al-Nusrah, while Tahhan founded a brigade in his hometown of Aleppo in 2012 which later joined al-Nusrah in 2015.