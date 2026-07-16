Last week’s key events: Announcement of the presidential appointments for the People’s Assembly, the al-Qamishli municipality demolishes its Mandate-ear headquarters to much controversy, the first SDF brigade to undergo MoD training in al-Nabk returns to al-Qamishli.

See also: Recent podcast appearances - the Amargi Mosaic and American Prestige

Integration process

07/08/26: Mustafa ‘Abdi, member of the presidential oversight team and recently appointed member of the People’s Assembly, told NPA that 15 judges from the DAANES judicial system were interviewed in Damascus by a Ministry of Justice committee. This was the first such batch of judges to enter the judicial integration process and is to be followed by a second batch of 35 in the next week. According to ‘Abdi DAANES had submitted a list of 200 judges to be integrated, of whom Damascus agreed to “about 100.” After the interview process the al-Hasakah and al-Qamishli courthouses are to be opened, with ‘Abdi saying that “all previous problems, in my opinion, have been resolved.” Governor Nour al-Din Ahmad reportedly told Rudaw several days later that 40 judges were to be interviewed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

07/08/26: The Asayish published a video detailing maintenance work on the ‘Alouk water station being carried out in coordination with the government, in preparation for its future return to operation. According to an accompanying statement

Field command confirmed that more than 15 other strategic locations were found to be free of any encroachments after undergoing technical inspection. In addition, three locations were identified where continuous leaks were occurring on the main pipeline body as a result of these previous violations. Technical teams immediately began repairing and maintaining these locations.

07/08/26: Hawar reported that the demining of the road connecting Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê to al-Dirbasiyah has reach a completion rate of 30%. The same day part of this road linking Zirgan/Abu Rasin to Umm ‘Ashbah was opened to the public for the first time in seven years. This demining operation is being conducted by the al-Wisal organization, while similar efforts are being carried out by MAG along the Ras al-‘Ain/Tell Tamer road and the Syrian military’s Division 60 on the former lines of contact. According to a member of the Serê Kaniyê Displaced Persons Committee, meetings with the President team regarding IDP returns are set to take place once demining is completed. Meanwhile some residents of villages in the vicinity of Zirgan have returned to the area, though many of the region’s houses have been damaged or destroyed due to it being a military area since 2019.

Destroyed homes in the Zirgan area

07/08/26: A delegation from DAANES’s Democratic Islamic Conference met with al-Hasakah’s Awqaf Director to discuss coordination between the two sides.

07/11/26: According to Hawar the al-Hasakah Postal Directorate modified the sign at the Çil Axa/al-Jawadiyah post office that was opened four days prior after public outcry over it not including the Kurdish name of the town. The initial sign included Kurdish translation at the top half of the sign, reading “Syrian Arab Republic - Ministry of Communications and Information Technology - Syrian Postal Corporation” but initially did not translate what in Arabic read “Al-Hasakah Postal Directorate - al-Jawadiyah Post Office.”

Provided that there is an official policy, the last that was reported on the sign issues of the past spring is that bilingual Arabic/Kurdish signs are to allowed at the local level, meaning subdistrict or municipality (possibly district), but not at the level of governorate.