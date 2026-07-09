Last week’s key events: Protests over the economic situation continue in northeastern Syria, new fuel prices announced by the Ministry of Energy, a new PYD-ENKS spat over last year’s fruitless Kurdish unity delegation.

Integration process

07/01/26: Governor of al-Hasakah Nour al-Din Ahmad met with members of the integration committees belonging to the Ministry of Energy and to the Autonomous Administration, along with the Director General of the Water Corporation in al-Hasakah. The meeting touched on integrating employees of the Autonomous Administration’s Directorate of Water into the government’s Directorate of Water Resources, as well as restarting the ‘Alouk water station which has been out of service since 2019. According to a statement published by Deputy Governor al-Hilali the restating of the water station has been delayed due to ongoing demining efforts around the nearby former lines of contact and “addressing encroachments on the traction line… that will negatively affect the start of the experimental pumping process.” This comes despite a previously reported July 1 deadline to bring the Alouk back on line.

07/02/26: Qutaibah al-Badawi, head of the General Authority of Ports and Customs, conducted an inspection of the Nusaybin crossing in al-Qamishli in preparation for its eventual opening. This followed a meeting with al-Hasakah Governor Ahmad and Deputy Governor al-Hilali, and earlier visits by al-Badawi and the Director-General of the General Establishment for Free Zones to al-Ya‘rubiyah crossing, to al-Raqqah, and to Deir ez-Zour as part of a broader tour of the east.

al-Hilali, al-Badawi, and Ahmad overlooking the Turkish border wall at the Nusaybin crossing ( source )

07/02/26: The Central Bank of Syria reopened its branch in al-Hasakah city, following a year and a half suspension of operations. The Central Bank branch was one of the institutions located inside the “security square,” which remained in the hands of the former regime throughout the war up until December 8th, 2024. Part of the rationale for why these areas stayed in the hands of the regime despite tensions with the SDF at times was for service offices such as this to continue operations, making life easier for citizens in areas under SDF control. Central Bank governor Muhammad Raslan, who replaced previous governor Abdulkader Husrieh in May, attended the opening.

07/02/26: The al-Qamishli brigade of SDF fighters being integrated into the Syrian army’s Division 60 returned to the northeast after completing their training at a military facility in al-Nabk, Rural Damascus. This represents the first such unit to go through the process, soon followed by the Dêrik/al-Malikiyah Brigade which reportedly took off for al-Nabk several days later.