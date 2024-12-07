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Jon's avatar
Jon
Dec 9, 2024

Will SDF open a new front against TUR … to protect Rojava

What about IS , they will benefit from all what’s happening ?

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No Easy Answers's avatar
No Easy Answers
Dec 8, 2024

Looks like it might be falling. Terrible and sad.

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