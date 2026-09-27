In recent months Damascus has begun filling out the ranks of al-Hasakah’s provincial government, appointing local officials, municipal council executive offices, and heads of directorates affiliated with the national ministries. These appointments include former officials from the SDF as part of the ongoing integration process, as well members of the defunct Turkish-backed Syrian Interim Government that administered Ras al-‘Ain/Serê Kaniyê since late 2019, defectors from the Asad regime’s bureaucracy, and in lower ranks likely some who continued working in the regime’s local administration until December 2024.

Syria is divided into three different administrative levels: governorate (muhafazah), district (mintaqah), and subdistrict (nahiyah), each headed by an appointed official. Currently government media channels appear to use the titles director (mudir) and official (mas’oul) interchangeably to refer to second and third level executives, however director is the official title according to laws on the books.

As of 2009 al-Hasakah government has consisted of five districts, al-Hasakah, al-Malikiyah (Dêrik), al-Qamishli, Ras al-‘Ain (Serê Kaniyê), and al-Shaddadi, and under these 18 affiliated subdistricts including two created in 2008: al-Yarmouk and Abu Rasin (Zirgan). Additionally there are dozens of cities and towns across the province, each with their own municipal governments (baladiyah), the largest being al-Hasakah and al-Qamishli, each with populations over 180,000 as registered in the 2004 census while the rest all had less 30,000 inhabitants.

In 2011 the former regime passed Law No. /107/, aka the Local Administration Law, which nominally decentralized subnational governance. Given the nature of the former regime this was never implemented in a particularly satisfactory manner but it has been refenced in discussions over the past year and half as a potential path to establishing a new regime with significant local legitimacy across Syria’s many regions, particularly vis-a-vis the SDF and DAANES.

In terms of the structure of provincial government Law No. /107/ appears to have decreased the scale and importance of the district and subdistrict administrations in favor of the municipalities. Governorates are headed by appointed governors and are to field an elected council featuring an executive committee chaired by the governor. Meanwhile districts and subdistrict administrations consist of appointed directors overseen by the governor, and lacking their own representative bodies. Instead, cities and towns possess elected councils, which also include representatives of villages located within 15kms of the city limits, that work in coordination with the governorate council.

Below I have charted out announced or reported appointments for al-Hasakah’s districts, subdistricts, and municipalities. These seem to broadly follow the Law No. /107/ structure however no municipal councils have been elected, rather the governorate has appointed “temporary executive offices” for various municipal councils.