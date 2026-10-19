With six seats in the 210 seat body, the Kurdish National Council in Syria currently represents the largest formal force within the Syrian People’s Assembly. While this says much about the state of organized politics within Syria today and the interim government’s preference for independent, atomized participation, it also underlines the new and uncertain era into which Syrian Kurdish politics has entered. In parliament, Syria’s Kurdish population is represented by the National Council members and another six or so ideologically diverse independents (some hostile to Kurdish nationalism), collectively overshadowed both on the ground and in direct dealings with Damascus by the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and affiliated bodies via the SDF integration process. In spite of last year’s Kurdish unity conference, Syrian Kurdish politics remains divided between the two sides, as each attempts to secure its position with the new authorities in Damascus.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (Kurdish: Encûmena Niştimanî ya Kurdî li Sûriyê, aka ENKS) was founded in October 2011 as an alliance of ten different political parties in addition to various civil society organizations and independent actors. The intention was to unify the continuously fracturing Kurdish nationalist scene into one body capable of negotiating with other opposition actors, as the future of the Asad regime came increasingly into question. Since then its history has been marred by the ever present discord between the constituent parties and, more significantly, the PYD’s continued ability to establish facts on the ground.

Part one of this profile will contextualize the ENKS within the history of Kurdish politics in modern Syria, while part two will examine the Council’s trajectory over the course of its fifteen-year existence including its relationship to the PYD.

At the bottom of this post I have included an appendix featuring lists of current 12 ENKS member parties, its presidents since 2011, and current ENKS-affiliated members of the Syrian People’s Assembly

The majority of Kurdish parties in Syria today derive from the Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria (PDKS), founded in 1957 by a diverse array of reformist intellectuals, artists, and ex-members of the Syrian Communist Party, in addition to more traditional notables including tribal leadership. Its name was soon changed from Partîya Dêmokrat a Kurd li Sûriyê to Partîya Demokrat a Kurdistanê li Sûriyê, representing what was to become a persistent debate within the movement: whether to advocate for Kurdish rights in Syria as representatives of an ethnic minority or on behalf of a nation living in their historical homeland, demanding recognition of such from the Syrian state, or more radically demanding the right to self-determination.

Almost immediately after its founding the PDKS faced state repression at the hands of the newly formed United Arab Republic, the short-lived merger of Syria into Nasser’s Egypt, which outlawed all political parties apart from Nasser’s National Union. UAR Intelligence chief and Minister of Interior ‘Abd al-Hamid Sarraj oversaw the arrest of thousands of Kurdish activists including most of the PDKS leadership, following a similar campaign against the Communist Party.

The first split within party ranks followed soon after, along ideological lines between a right-wing that held Kurds as an ethnic minority in Syria and a left-wing which pushed for national recognition. In addition to Syria-specific ideological disputes and pressure from the state above, the 1964 fracturing of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party between the conservative Barzanis and the more left-wing faction headed by Jalal Talabani (eventually becoming the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) created yet another catalyst for splintering inside Syria, due to cross-border patronage of different figures and parties. What eventually emerged in the decades leading up to 2011 under the regimes of Hafiz and Bashar al-Asad was a landscape of almost two dozen parties, organized into highly hierarchical structures, with aged and ossified leadership councils overseeing clandestine cells and lacking capacity for significant mobilization.

The right wing of the 1957 PDKS evolved into the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria, known by the Kurdish word for progressive: Pêşverû, under the leadership of ‘Abd al-Hamid Darwish from its founding in 1965 until his death in 2019, upon which his son Salah took over the party. The right has largely represented traditional Kurdish elites wishing to preserve their sectoral interests, while lessening anti-Kurdish repression through fostering relations with the state. Over the years Darwish was accused of maintaining close ties with the local mukhabarat, and perhaps related, in marked contrast to the parties of the left and center, Pêşverû has suffered only three splinters between 1965 and 2023. While positioned on the Syrian Kurdish right Pêşverû maintained close relations with Iraqi Kurdistan’s center-left PUK, in opposition to the alliance between the Barzanis and the more nationalist-inclined Syrian Kurdish center.

The initial PDKS’ left-wing splinter eventually transformed into the Kurdish Democratic Left Party in Syria in 1975, before suffering a number of recurring splinters over leadership personalities, whether or not to adopt Marxism-Leninism, and relations with the Iraqi Kurdish parties, among other disputes. Subsequent mergers in the 1990s and 2000s produced several more relevant parties including the Kurdish Democratic Union Party in Syria (known by the Arabic word for unity, al-Wahdah) formed in 1993, its 2000 splinter the Kurdish Unity Party in Syria (known by the Kurdish word for unity, Yekîtî), and the Kurdish Freedom Party in Syria (Azadî), formed in 2005 following the al-Qamishli uprising the year before. Additionally in 2005 Mash‘al Tammo, formerly of the left, founded the Kurdish Future Movement in Syria (Şepêla Pêşerojê) out of more culturally oriented organizations in an attempted break from the lackluster status quo of the PDKS parties. The two decades leading up to 2011 saw these newer parties begin to organize unprecedented protest actions, showing greater mobilization capacity among the youth than the more conservative parties, but also opening themselves up to greater state repression and subsequent loss of relevance due to the imprisonment of their leadership.

At the center of the traditional Syrian Kurdish political landscape is the conservative Kurdish nationalist, standing in contrast to the more parochial right-wing and the middle-class intellectualism and reformist tendencies of the left. To this conservative, the status quo of the late 20th century, defined by the repression of Kurdish identity and culture and the local elite’s loss of large plots of land via mid-century agrarian reform and explicitly discriminatory state policies such as the Arab Belt, is intolerable. In pursuing recognition of the Kurds as a nation within Syria, a middle ground approach was pursued between the more confrontational tactics pursued by some of the left-wing parties vis-à-vis the state, and the more conformist, or even collaborationist, behavior of the right.

This tendency was solidified into party form with the formation of a new Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria, simply known as al-Parti, stemming from a failed unification attempt of the left and right by PDK leader Mustafa Barzani in 1970. Unsurprisingly this party has suffered numerous splinters of its own over the subsequent 50 years, with at least six different parties bearing roughly the same name currently in existence. The most influential of these is the continuity party of this lineage, known as the Kurdistan Democratic Party - Syria (PDK-S) since 2014 and headed in the last decade and a half by ‘Abd al-Hakim Bashar, Si‘ud Mulla, and Muhammad Isma‘il, the current Party Secretary.

In The Kurds of Syria: Political Parties and Identity in the Middle East, Harriet Allsopp emphasizes that “the… movement was in the midst of a crisis on the eve of the Syrian uprising and the parties had lost much of their former support among the Kurdish population in Syria.” This came in spite of, or perhaps because of, popular Kurdish nationalist sentiment in Syria reaching a historic peak in the first decade of the new century. Street actions carried out by some of the newer left-wing groups such as Yekîtî and Azadî, as well as Tammo’s Future Movement and the PYD, represented a break from Kurdish politics of the previous 40 years. However most parties maintained fossilized platforms, tactics, and leadership cadres, with many of the movement’s leaders now in their sixties. Additionally the environment of state repression remained static, with new tactics still bringing the same lack of results.

The ENKS was founded within the opening created by revolutionary unrest across Syria and the distraction this caused the state. The cautious approach of the Kurdish right was largely discredited in this new environment as it was unclear for how long there would be a regime to negotiate with. Demands regarding the Kurdish place within a new Syria fluctuated in relation to negotiations with the rest of the Syrian opposition, but ultimately a ratcheting up of nationalism took place within the movement. The two dominant parties within the ENKS, ‘Abd al-Hakim Bashar’s PDK-S and Yekîtî, replaced the adjective Kurdish in their names with the noun Kurdistan, while the Council adopted federalism in its platform at the 3rd ENKS conference in 2015. An ideological convergence was taking place though the same recurrent factors, including the role of leadership personalities, continued to obstruct full unity between the parties under its banner.

Given the lack of any sort of polling within Syria over the years, it is unclear the degree to which this new rhetorical energy won ENKS parties greater popular support. For most of their history these parties operated in a clandestine manner, relying on their own familial networks and funding and legitimacy bestowed by the Iraqi Kurdish parties rather than local Kurdish public opinion. When the context changed across 2011-12 it was the PYD, founded by Syrian PKK operatives in 2003, that began building new political and military structures inside Syrian Kurdistan, shaping new dynamics within which the ENKS parties would struggle to find their footing.

[L to R] The ENKS’ Muhammad Isma‘il, Suleiman Osso, Nemat Daoud, Faslah Yousuf, and Faisal Yousuf meeting with SDF commander Mazloum ‘Abdi in April 2025 ( source )

Current parties within the ENKS:

ENKS Presidents

Current members of the Syrian People’s Assembly

See Syria in Brief’s extensive “Political Parties in North and East Syria” post for more…