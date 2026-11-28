On November 24th, Iraqi Prime Minister ‘Ali al-Zaidi initiated a push to take control of the Kurdistan Region’s borders and oil fields, sparking a still developing conflict between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous region. Since then Kurds in northeastern Syria have held rallies in solidarity with their compatriots across the border. Yesterday I caught a portion of the demonstration in al-Qamishli (/Qamişlo) in which thousands of Kurds of all ages and political affiliations marched and drove in a procession down the city’s main street, from the center to the eastern outskirts. Below are some observations on how these demonstrations relate to the political reconfigurations occurring since January’s partial collapse of the DAANES statelet, in addition to some photos and videos I took at the rally.